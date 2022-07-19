SBLive Iowa Top 25 high school baseball rankings: Top teams gunning for state titles

Johnston remains on top of our rankings as the state tournaments begin this week in Iowa City and Carroll. (Records as of last weekend)

1. Johnston (33-4)

The Dragons have been our No. 1 team since week two and look to finish the season on top with another Class 4A state championship under Michael Barta.

2. Iowa City High (31-8)

The Little Hawks head into the 4A state tournament riding a 10-game winning streak.

3. Cedar Rapids Prairie (31-8)

The Hawks have played as well as anyone since early June, winning 18 of their past 20.

4. Davenport Assumption Catholic (30-6)

The Class 3A Knights have outscored opponents 42-2 in four postseason games.

5. Van Meter (36-0)

The unbeaten Bulldogs have shown all season they are the elite team in Class 2A.

6. Waukee (27-11)

The Warriors finished second in the deepest conference in the state. They bounced back from doubleheader losses to Dowling and Johnston to win five straight heading into the state tournament.

7. Waukee Northwest (26-12)

The Wolves have won 11 of 12 heading into the state tournament in the school’s inaugural season.

8. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (31-4)

The Titans head to state as the hottest team in 3A, winning 27 of 28.

9. Western Dubuque (30-11)

The 3A Bobcats finished an impressive 20-9, finishing third the 4A heavy Mississippi Valley Conference (Mississippi Division) behind our #2 and #3 ranked teams.

10. West Des Moines Dowling Catholic (25-14)

The Maroons hope they have regained their early-season form. They stumbled into the posteason on a three-game losing streak but found a way to make the state tournament.

11. Remsen St. Mary’s Catholic Hawks (33-0)

The Hawks completed a perfect regular season and survived a 1A Semifinal victory over Lemars Gehlen Catholic, 2-1, on its way to the state tournament.

12. Estherville Lincoln Central (31-2)

The Midgets head into the 2A state tournament the hottest team not named Van Meter.

13. Mason City Newman Catholic (32-3)

The red-hot Knights are riding a 20-game win streak heading into the 1A state tournament.

14. Indianola (25-12)

The Indians are battle tested heading into a state tournament as 4A’s #7 seed, knocking off Ankeny and Urbandale in postseason play.

15. Grinnell (34-5)

The Tigers are the first team not to make the state tournament in our rankings. They still had an outstanding season before being upset by Pella in a 3A substate final.

16. New London (28-1)

The Tigers have flown under the radar all season but are a team to keep an eye on in the 1A state tournament field in Carroll.

17. Beckman Catholic (24-13)

The 2A Trailblazers play the toughest “small school” schedule in the state as their strength of schedule, going 17-10 against 3A/4A opponents. That has helped propel them to another state tournament appearance.

18. Dubuque Hempsted (26-12)

The Mustangs are our highest ranked 4A team not to qualify for the state tournament.

19. Urbandale (25-15)

The J-Hawks fell one game shy of making the 4A tournament, losing 8-6 to Indianola at substate.

20. Cedar Rapids Xavier Catholic (28-12)

The Saints, winners of the predominant 4A Valley Division of Mississippi Valley Conference, fell just one run shy of the 3A state tournament.

21. Independence (29-11)

The Mustangs upset Xavier to qualify for state in 3A, earning their seventh straight victory.

22. West Delaware (32-10)

The Hawks are riding an 11-game winning streak heading into the 3A state tournament.

23. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (30-11)

The Warriors head into the 3A field at state riding a six-game winning streak.

24. Pleasant Valley (24-12)

The defending 4A champs ran into a red-hot Iowa City Liberty squad in the substate final.

25. CAM (26-3)

The Cougars debut after reeling off 12 straight wins and qualifying for the 1A state tournament.