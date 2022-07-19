ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

MGM Springfield donates 1,000 bottles of water to community

By Sy Becker
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f1KvD_0glMxXuW00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Many young people at Springfield’s Community Centers are giving thanks on Tuesday for the delivery of massive amounts of cold drinking water on a very hot day.

Carew Street’s Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Vincent Borello was glad to welcome the truck carrying the 1,000 cases of water being delivered by MGM Springfield’s president Chris Kelley. Borello couldn’t think of a nicer gift to keep the kids hydrated.

Springfield cooling centers open Tuesday

Vincent Borello told 22News, “In this heat, we had a special gift from MGM Springfield. They’re bringing cases of water here to the kids, making sure to keep the kids cool, and hydrated in this heat wave.

MGM Springfield President Chris Kelley correctly figured that given the stifling heat, nothing would hit the spot for these active children more than a cold drink.

“Well we know it’s going to be a hot, hot week. We want to make sure we share some of the best things to drink, on a hot summer day, which is a cool refreshing glass of water at the Boys and Girls Club,” said Chris Kelly. “Some future NBA stars behind me.”

The generosity didn’t end there. A like amount of water would soon be on its way to Kelly’s second destination, the South End Community Center on Marble street, where the children there would partake in this needed refreshment on an oppressively day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

Springfield church holds Community Resource Day for residents in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A church in Springfield’s Mason Square neighborhood reached out today providing neighbors with a range of necessities. Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church held its Community Resource Day at the recently dedicated Ben Swan Way, honoring the retired Springfield Legislator and longtime civil rights advocate.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Springfield, MA
Sports
Springfield, MA
Society
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
WWLP

Top 5 stories by Saturday, July 23

Mass. (WWLP) – Many in western Massachusetts are wondering when the heat will end, and Saturday is expected to be the most humid day of the week. Saturday’s top five stories include the Westfield Police Department looking for a suspect who withdrew thousands of dollars from a victim’s bank account, unsolved murders in Springfield, and more.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm Springfield#Drinking Water#Girls Club#Glass Of Water#Charity#Community Centers#Nba#Nexstar Media Inc
WWLP

Easthampton cooling center opens this weekend

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A cooling center in Easthampton will be open this weekend due to the heat and humidity. The Public Safety Complex located at 32 Payson Avenue will be open to the public 24 hours on Saturday and Sunday. Space is available inside the main lobby and face coverings will be available for individuals who wish to have one. Drinking water will be available to those who use the facility.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
WWLP

Access to Cobble Mountain and Borden Brook Reservoirs prohibited

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Borden Brook Reservoir and Cobble Mountain Reservoir are closed to the public and no recreational activities are allowed. The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is reminding residents that recreation on water supply property surrounding Cobble Mountain or Borden Brook Reservoirs is not allowed. Both reservoirs are the primary drinking water supply for the greater Springfield region serving about 250,000 customers every day.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

Biggest fish ever caught in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In 2012, Shane Felch caught a 46 pound, 5 ounce carp from Quinsigamond Lake in Shrewsbury. According to MassWildlife, this is the state’s largest freshwater fish ever caught and recorded. The record of biggest freshwater fish ever caught goes as far back as 1966...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Monson Free Library receives $1K donation from Monson Savings Bank

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Dan Moriarty, president and chief executive officer of Monson Savings Bank, recently met with Hope Bodwell, director of the Monson Free Library, to give a $1,000 donation on the bank’s behalf. The gift was presented as part of the 2022 Monson Savings Bank Community...
MONSON, MA
WWLP

First Habitat for Humanity home in Conway raises wall

CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity is excited to celebrate the first walls of a new single-family home being raised with the future homeowners Saturday in Conway. According to a news release sent to 22News by Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity, the home is being built...
CONWAY, MA
WWLP

WWLP

27K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy