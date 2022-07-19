'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis Is Always Changing Up Her Look — See Her Transformation

@kathryndennis/Instagram

Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis is known for switching up her looks very frequently. From weight loss to changing her hair, the reality star sometimes can look unrecognizable.

In 2021, Dennis and Chleb Ravenell split , but the latter didn't want to watch the situation play out right before his eyes.

"I couldn't watch it. It was too emotional for me. I'm not even going to lie," he recently told Entertainment Tonight of a recent episode. "That literally kind of broke my heart at that time. I literally was trying everything to get back together with her, because I wanted to make it work."

"To be honest with you, we've been through whatever we've been through. I hope the best for her ," he shared of the mom-of-two, who shares St. Julien and Kensington with ex Thomas Ravenel .

Ravenell also shared where he stands with Dennis now. "Me and her, we don't really talk anymore. I mean, I'm not really too sad about her or anything like that, but I just wish the best for her. If she moves on, finds another guy, I hope he can give her that love that she needs," he said.

May 2017

In May 2017, the Bravo star showed off her gorgeous red hair and a gray long-sleeve shirt.

November 2017

Blonde babe! Dennis struck a pose for the camera.

January 2018

Say cheese! The model smiled with her little girl .

November 2018

Filter-free! Dennis' little girl got silly while looking at the camera.

These days, Dennis is happier than ever, and she admitted that getting sober turned her life around.

“Whenever I lose sight of what’s important, I just think about my children,” she said. “No matter what your struggle is, you really will do anything to protect your children.”

“My family means everything to me,” she continued. “They’re like my angels. They saved me in so many ways."

February 2019

Dennis looked exactly like Jessica Rabbit!

June 2022

"My heart wouldn’t listen..👠," she wrote on Instagram, showing off her long locks.

July 2022

"Can’t stand @tobykeith except on July 4th~🇺🇸🍉🍔🍗🍓🫠🎆🎇," she captioned this shot of her in a hot pink bathing suit .