Grafton child sexual assault, police arrest 60-year-old man

BRISTOL, Wis. - Kenosha County Deputies were called to the Happy Acres Kampground in Bristol for a report of a missing 14-year-old boy around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the mother who advised that her 14-year-old son had been last seen near the pond located on the property around 5 p.m. The mother stated that her son was able to swim and was not wearing a floatation device. Deputies checked the area surrounding the pond and the entire campground but did not locate the juvenile.

KENOSHA COUNTY, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO