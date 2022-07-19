ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Beware of tiny turkeys across Virginia

By George Noleff
WFXR
WFXR
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NDYvg_0glMwOg400

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Time to talk a little turkey, with little being the operative term.

This is the time of year baby turkeys, known as ‘poults,’ hatch. They can often be seen with their mothers near nesting areas in wooded or grassy regions.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is urging people to be aware of the tiny turkeys while out walking or driving.

The small birds have not yet developed flight feathers. That means they can’t escape easily when faced with danger, and it will be a few weeks before they can fly to a roost.

WFXR

How the pandemic is impacting Virginia restaurants

(WFXR) — As hospitality businesses seek to bounce back after the pandemic, there have been recent dining frustrations in southwest Virginia. Some restaurant owners and customers fear that things may never get back to pre-pandemic levels of service. The manager at Cabo Fish Taco in Roanoke says they are facing challenges, such as expensive ingredients […]
ROANOKE, VA
