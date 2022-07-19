Beware of tiny turkeys across Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Time to talk a little turkey, with little being the operative term.

This is the time of year baby turkeys, known as ‘poults,’ hatch. They can often be seen with their mothers near nesting areas in wooded or grassy regions.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is urging people to be aware of the tiny turkeys while out walking or driving.

The small birds have not yet developed flight feathers. That means they can’t escape easily when faced with danger, and it will be a few weeks before they can fly to a roost.