Woman charged after child hit by vehicle in South Carolina

Samantha Towler (Source: Laurens County Sheriff’s Office)

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A woman is accused of intentionally walking into the road with a child after the minor was hit by a vehicle last week.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 9:45 p.m. on July 13 to Highway 76 West near Rabon Road in reference to a child hit by a vehicle.

Deputies said Samantha Carol Towler was intentionally walking into the flow of traffic with a child.

Towler was charged with inflicting great bodily injury upon a child.