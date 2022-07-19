ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

Woman charged after child hit by vehicle in South Carolina

By Bethany Fowler
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZwKd7_0glMwL1t00
Samantha Towler (Source: Laurens County Sheriff’s Office)

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A woman is accused of intentionally walking into the road with a child after the minor was hit by a vehicle last week.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 9:45 p.m. on July 13 to Highway 76 West near Rabon Road in reference to a child hit by a vehicle.

Deputies said Samantha Carol Towler was intentionally walking into the flow of traffic with a child.

Towler was charged with inflicting great bodily injury upon a child.

Comments / 8

A. Neil Ingus
4d ago

This is what happens when your family tree only has one branch.

Reply(2)
12
Related
WSPA 7News

Body found along road in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a body was found early Sunday morning along the road in Greenville County. Deputies responded to Worth Street near Palmetto Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a body lying in the road unresponsive. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not identified […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Person shot at Gaffney food mart, police investigating

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was shot at a Gaffney food mart Saturday. According to the Gaffney Police Department, the shooting happened at the H&K Food Mart, located on North Limestone Street, across from Limestone Courts. Officers said one person had a gunshot wound to the leg and...
GAFFNEY, SC
WSPA 7News

Shooting kills 1 in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting Sunday morning left one person dead in Gaffney. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2700 block of Union Highway around 9 a.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Laurens County, SC
Laurens County, SC
Accidents
Laurens County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Laurens, SC
State
South Carolina State
WCNC

Missing SC woman found dead, boyfriend charged with murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies said a woman who was reported missing has been found dead and that her boyfriend is responsible for her killing. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Friday that that the body of 38-year-old Alisa Wood was found in Newberry County on July 19. Lott said the remains were found in a shallow grave near the Little Mountain community.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
FOX Carolina

What happened to Millard Earl Jr.?

HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate family is fighting for answers five years after a Honea Path man was killed in an unexplained motorcycle crash. Construction workers found the body of Millard Earl Junior when they reported to work on July 22, 2017. His wrecked motorcycle was a few feet away.
HONEA PATH, SC
WSPA 7News

Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A second arrest has been made in connection to a deadly shooting in Greenwood. We previously reported that Christopher Longshore, 27, of Greenwood, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after Keyiona Watrice Hill, 29, of Greenwood, was found shot to death at Uptown Bar & Grill on the evening of July 8.
GREENWOOD, SC
deltanews.tv

Man found dead in Greenwood

GREENWOOD - In Greenwood, police are looking for clues in the death of a man found near some railroad tracks in the Southeast part of town. 20-year-old Desi Jackson Jr. Was discovered by his brother near Avenue C and Bryant by a set of old train tracks. Police chief Terrence...
GREENWOOD, SC
golaurens.com

15-year-old charged with four counts of attempted murder

The Laurens Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting incident that occurred earlier this year on Father’s Day. On Thursday, officers with the Laurens Police Department, along with SLED’s Fugitive Task Force, arrested a 15-year-old juvenile on four counts of Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.
LAURENS, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

$2000 reward offered for information after woman found dead in Pelzer

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for information after a woman was found shot dead in her bedroom back in April. According to the Sheriff’s Office, on April 2, deputies were notified of a gunshot victim. On scene, they found...
PELZER, SC
cn2.com

Chester Woman Sentenced to 20 years in Shooting

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Chester County woman pleading guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter in the shooting death of Danny Thomas. Waters pleaded guilty after a presentation by the State and multiple impact statements by family members of the victim. The State and Defense negotiated a plea in this...
CHESTER, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

61K+
Followers
6K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy