Da Brat Helps Black Tony Get Out Of His Ankle Monitor!? [WATCH]

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
 3 days ago

Lately, we’ve been on the road! The Rickey Smiley Morning Show is going on the road and we thought that Black Tony would come to work in different cities but of course, he has another excuse.  So basically Black Tony is on house arrest! He says that he has an ankle monitor on so he can’t travel but Da Brat may have some tips for Black Tony.

