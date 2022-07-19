Look Out for Zombies. This Depressing Montana Mall is Eerily Dark
By Michael Foth
When I was a teenager, the mall was the place to go. One could easily spend hours wandering around shopping, checking out cute girls, snickering at the risque items at Spencer's, dropping our entire allowance at the arcade, and eating unhealthy food from the food court. Parents would drop their kids...
I was browsing through YouTube the other day trying to find interesting videos to watch when I saw something odd pop up in my recommended videos. A YouTuber has been documenting his travel across all 50 states in the United States with videos in each one, and one of his stops was in Billings. But, his thumbnail intrigued me. It states, "Just How DULL & DRAB is Montana's Biggest City?" Let's find out what he thinks.
Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures, no matter how valuable they ended up being. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did.
Now that the legend, Pickle Barrel, is no more... we've compiled a new and fresh hit list of Sub Shops here in Billings just for you, and the Flakes, to enjoy. No particular order here, just a mix of my favorites and the top-rated online. I'll admit. After almost four...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Verizon-Cellular Plus will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies at its Montana stores on July 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. The Verizon-Cellular Plus Backpack to School program gathers donations from employees, customers and vendor partners to help families get their children ready for school.
GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Animal Shelter is seeing an increase in animal adoptions so far this summer, and that is largely due to their annual "Empty The Shelters" event. Volunteer coordinator Laramie Smovir said, "So far in the two weeks of that event, we've adopted out 27...
Let's go over a couple of things this week in Farmer Finishers. A few highlights you missed this week on Cat Country 102.9. Do you know about expiration dates on your food? Well, read my other article and find out. This morning on the radio I came up with six...
Montana Pride is gearing up for a weekend filled with LGBTQ+ events including a Drag Queen Story Hour at the Montana Book Co. in Helena despite an online threat that’s under investigation. The threat was made on the social media platform Gab by one individual who identified themselves as an Oath Keeper, a far-right anti-government […]
BILLINGS — The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is currently in need of some help from the public as they have more animals than they can handle and are hoping for more people to foster. The shelter helps animals find their forever home and people find a new member of...
HELENA — A Helena ice cream e-bike is hitting the parks around town, all run by teens. Some favorite sweet treats like character popsicles and Choco tacos, are usually only available by wholesale but, PopCycle has over 20 kinds of ice cream, plus cotton candy. Pop Cycle was an...
GREAT FALLS — Great Falls will host "Flight Over The Falls," a military air show and open house, headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team. The Thunderbirds last performed in Great Falls in July 2017. The entry-free event will be held at the Montana Air National...
A bird's-eye-view of the city of Billings has always been something I've wanted to see. I've also grown up watching the hot air balloons fly through the sky every Summer in the Magic City. So, it was amazing when I got the opportunity to actually fly in one of the massive balloons this morning (07/21) as a preview of the Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous this weekend at Amend Park.
HELENA — The Montana Human Rights Network says it is monitoring alleged threats made against a Montana Pride Event set for Saturday, July 24 in downtown Helena. Drag Story Hour, where drag performers from the Great Falls Troop Mister Sisters read children's books about acceptance, has received social media backlash on Facebook and on Gab. The event has garnered online outrage from some critics, with one reportedly threatening to "shut this demonic preying on children down," and saying "people need to show up to shut this pedophile garbage down. I'll be there."
People are very much on edge when it comes to food prices, especially considering the inflation we're now seeing under the Biden Administration. Americans are also very much on edge with the large number of incidents taking place at food manufacturing and food processing facilities across the country. That being...
If you're a fan of classic cars and hot rods, get ready to bring your family, friends, and kids to Red Lodge this Friday and Saturday (07/22 to 07/23) for the Red Lodge Car Show. With such an amazing slate of events planned, you won't know where to look as there will be lots of beautiful cars, food, and parades around you.
Western music with its roots decidedly in Montana, anyone?. If you're looking to put a short road trip on your weekend agenda and enjoy the music of an iconic Montana country/folk/bluegrass/add-your-own-genre-here performer, we recommend a delightful journey to a beautiful state park for a summer afternoon of entertainment. For decades,...
Have you ever wondered which colleges in Montana are the best to enroll in? Niche lists the six best four-year colleges for 2022 in Montana. Coming in at number one is Montana State University, located in Bozeman. The school has an 81% acceptance rate and a 60% rate of students graduating. The most popular majors students are interested in include nursing, marketing, and consumer sciences.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A longtime conservationist and the founder of an organization dedicated to creating a community of people who participate in outdoor recreation was among six victims in a Montana interstate pileup caused by a dust storm last Friday. The crash also killed two children, ages 3 and 11, authorities said Wednesday. The vehicles carrying the victims — all from Montana — crashed at highway speeds into the backs of other vehicles that had slowed down on Interstate 90 just west of Hardin due to the dust storm, the Montana Highway Patrol said in its crash report. Eric Love, 60, of Bozeman, who had worked for the Trust for Public Land and The Nature Conservancy, was the founder of a nonprofit organization that offers outdoor sports lessons, training and competition in the Bridger Mountains north of Bozeman, said Laurie Stahle, spokesperson for Crosscut Mountain Sports Center. Love’s paid conservation work included efforts in Indonesia, Belize, and Tanzania protecting habitat for wildlife including jaguars and orangutans, said Jen Beaston, CEO of Crosscut.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A man drove his pickup truck into a family as they walked in a tourist village bordering Glacier National Park and opened fire with a shotgun, killing one man and mortally wounding a toddler who was in her mother’s arms before the mother’s sister-in-law managed to kill the assailant after he ran out of ammunition, authorities said. Killed in the weekend attack on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in northwestern Montana were David Siau, 39, of Syracuse, New York, and Siau’s 18-month-old daughter, McKenzie. The assailant, Derick Amos Madden, 37, had been in a prior relationship with the woman who killed him and had mental health issues, the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities on Wednesday would not say how he was killed. Madden plowed a Toyota Tacoma onto a sidewalk and into the Siau family just before 9 p.m. Sunday as they walked in the small town of East Glacier Park, hitting some of them before crashing into a tree, the sheriff’s office said.
