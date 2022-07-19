ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havre, MT

Look Out for Zombies. This Depressing Montana Mall is Eerily Dark

By Michael Foth
Cat Country 102.9
Cat Country 102.9
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When I was a teenager, the mall was the place to go. One could easily spend hours wandering around shopping, checking out cute girls, snickering at the risque items at Spencer's, dropping our entire allowance at the arcade, and eating unhealthy food from the food court. Parents would drop their kids...

catcountry1029.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cat Country 102.9

Does This Traveler Really Think Billings is Dull and Drab?

I was browsing through YouTube the other day trying to find interesting videos to watch when I saw something odd pop up in my recommended videos. A YouTuber has been documenting his travel across all 50 states in the United States with videos in each one, and one of his stops was in Billings. But, his thumbnail intrigued me. It states, "Just How DULL & DRAB is Montana's Biggest City?" Let's find out what he thinks.
BILLINGS, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Seven Places in Montana You Can Mine Your Own Gemstones

Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures, no matter how valuable they ended up being. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Top 5 Sub Shops in Billings, Montana

Now that the legend, Pickle Barrel, is no more... we've compiled a new and fresh hit list of Sub Shops here in Billings just for you, and the Flakes, to enjoy. No particular order here, just a mix of my favorites and the top-rated online. I'll admit. After almost four...
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Verizon-Cellular Plus plans giveaway for backpacks, school supplies

MISSOULA, Mont. — Verizon-Cellular Plus will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies at its Montana stores on July 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. The Verizon-Cellular Plus Backpack to School program gathers donations from employees, customers and vendor partners to help families get their children ready for school.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Havre, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping Mall#Malls#The Mall#Montana Mall#Rimrock Mall#Maurices
Daily Montanan

‘We are here, we will continue to be here:’ Drag Queen Story Hour in Helena moving forward

Montana Pride is gearing up for a weekend filled with LGBTQ+ events including a Drag Queen Story Hour at the Montana Book Co. in Helena despite an online threat that’s under investigation. The threat was made on the social media platform Gab by one individual who identified themselves as an Oath Keeper, a far-right anti-government […] The post ‘We are here, we will continue to be here:’ Drag Queen Story Hour in Helena moving forward appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HELENA, MT
KTVH

PopCycle, new ice cream stand in Helena

HELENA — A Helena ice cream e-bike is hitting the parks around town, all run by teens. Some favorite sweet treats like character popsicles and Choco tacos, are usually only available by wholesale but, PopCycle has over 20 kinds of ice cream, plus cotton candy. Pop Cycle was an...
HELENA, MT
KRTV News

Thunderbirds ready to roar over Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls will host "Flight Over The Falls," a military air show and open house, headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team. The Thunderbirds last performed in Great Falls in July 2017. The entry-free event will be held at the Montana Air National...
GREAT FALLS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Housing
Cat Country 102.9

What is it Like to See Billings from Within a Hot Air Balloon?

A bird's-eye-view of the city of Billings has always been something I've wanted to see. I've also grown up watching the hot air balloons fly through the sky every Summer in the Magic City. So, it was amazing when I got the opportunity to actually fly in one of the massive balloons this morning (07/21) as a preview of the Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous this weekend at Amend Park.
BILLINGS, MT
KTVH

Montana Pride event Drag Story Hour garners social media backlash

HELENA — The Montana Human Rights Network says it is monitoring alleged threats made against a Montana Pride Event set for Saturday, July 24 in downtown Helena. Drag Story Hour, where drag performers from the Great Falls Troop Mister Sisters read children's books about acceptance, has received social media backlash on Facebook and on Gab. The event has garnered online outrage from some critics, with one reportedly threatening to "shut this demonic preying on children down," and saying "people need to show up to shut this pedophile garbage down. I'll be there."
HELENA, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Massive Amounts of Food Thrown Out at Billings Landfill?

People are very much on edge when it comes to food prices, especially considering the inflation we're now seeing under the Biden Administration. Americans are also very much on edge with the large number of incidents taking place at food manufacturing and food processing facilities across the country. That being...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Amazing Hot Rods on Display in Red Lodge this Weekend

If you're a fan of classic cars and hot rods, get ready to bring your family, friends, and kids to Red Lodge this Friday and Saturday (07/22 to 07/23) for the Red Lodge Car Show. With such an amazing slate of events planned, you won't know where to look as there will be lots of beautiful cars, food, and parades around you.
RED LODGE, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Renowned Montana Singer Doing Free Show at a Gorgeous State Park

Western music with its roots decidedly in Montana, anyone?. If you're looking to put a short road trip on your weekend agenda and enjoy the music of an iconic Montana country/folk/bluegrass/add-your-own-genre-here performer, we recommend a delightful journey to a beautiful state park for a summer afternoon of entertainment. For decades,...
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Top-rated colleges in Montana

Have you ever wondered which colleges in Montana are the best to enroll in? Niche lists the six best four-year colleges for 2022 in Montana. Coming in at number one is Montana State University, located in Bozeman. The school has an 81% acceptance rate and a 60% rate of students graduating. The most popular majors students are interested in include nursing, marketing, and consumer sciences.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Longtime conservationist victim of Montana dust storm crash

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A longtime conservationist and the founder of an organization dedicated to creating a community of people who participate in outdoor recreation was among six victims in a Montana interstate pileup caused by a dust storm last Friday. The crash also killed two children, ages 3 and 11, authorities said Wednesday. The vehicles carrying the victims — all from Montana — crashed at highway speeds into the backs of other vehicles that had slowed down on Interstate 90 just west of Hardin due to the dust storm, the Montana Highway Patrol said in its crash report. Eric Love, 60, of Bozeman, who had worked for the Trust for Public Land and The Nature Conservancy, was the founder of a nonprofit organization that offers outdoor sports lessons, training and competition in the Bridger Mountains north of Bozeman, said Laurie Stahle, spokesperson for Crosscut Mountain Sports Center. Love’s paid conservation work included efforts in Indonesia, Belize, and Tanzania protecting habitat for wildlife including jaguars and orangutans, said Jen Beaston, CEO of Crosscut.
The Associated Press

Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A man drove his pickup truck into a family as they walked in a tourist village bordering Glacier National Park and opened fire with a shotgun, killing one man and mortally wounding a toddler who was in her mother’s arms before the mother’s sister-in-law managed to kill the assailant after he ran out of ammunition, authorities said. Killed in the weekend attack on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in northwestern Montana were David Siau, 39, of Syracuse, New York, and Siau’s 18-month-old daughter, McKenzie. The assailant, Derick Amos Madden, 37, had been in a prior relationship with the woman who killed him and had mental health issues, the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities on Wednesday would not say how he was killed. Madden plowed a Toyota Tacoma onto a sidewalk and into the Siau family just before 9 p.m. Sunday as they walked in the small town of East Glacier Park, hitting some of them before crashing into a tree, the sheriff’s office said.
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Billings, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy