OKC Police, Fire Departments To Host Boots And Badges Blood Drive

It was a party for a good cause at the Paycom Center Saturday for the 5th annual Boots and Badges Blood Drive. Officers and firefighters came together with the Oklahoma Blood Institution offering free food and games for the kids. The OBI says giving blood saves lives and they make...
A man was shot several times in his "extremities" and once is his stomach Sunday afternoon, police say. The Oklahoma City Police Department said the man called 911 from the Mayridge South Apartments himself, but was unconscious when crews arrived to the scene. The scene is near SW 42nd St....
An Oklahoma City firefighter is recovering right now after being charged by a cow. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two cows were loose along I-40 and Mustang Road last night after a cattle hauler caught fire. The OHP says cowboys from Stockyards City were called out to help move more...
Authorities are responding to a shooting that left one person injured Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The shooting happened near Linwood Boulevard and North Western Avenue. Oklahoma City police said one person shot themself in the leg while being under the influence. The victim is being transported to a...
Oklahoma City police released new details Wednesday from a crash that killed an Edmond police officer on duty. The crash involved five cars including Edmond police Sergeant C.J. Nelson's patrol motorcycle. Police arrested 54-year-old Jay Fite on a complaint of second-degree murder. An officer detailed in court documents that Fite...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a road rage incident. On July 9, Oklahoma City police were called to a gas station parking lot near N.W. 30th and Pennsylvania Ave. following a road rage incident. Investigators say a man in...
Oklahoma City Police are investigating a suspected drive-by shooting that sent three people to the hospital. Police were called to the scene near North Bryant Avenue and Northeast 36th Street at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday night. Investigators say there were three victims. Two males and one female were transported...
Oklahoma City police arrested a man in connection to an accident that killed an Edmond police officer. Jay Fite was arrested on complaints of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree murder. According to OCPD, Fite was driving a utility truck that crashed into a group of vehicles that were stopped at a...
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation identified the victim of a Wednesday night homicide in Bethany. The shooting call came out just after 10:15 p.m., according to police. Authorities said they found the victim, 40-year-old Mark Anthony Johnson, dead at the scene. The police are still looking for the suspect.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP/KOKH) — A Goldsby man drove his pickup truck into a family as they walked in a tourist village bordering Glacier National Park and opened fire with a shotgun, killing one man and mortally wounding a toddler who was in her mother’s arms before the mother’s sister-in-law managed to kill the assailant after he ran out of ammunition, authorities said.
Authorities identified the police officer that was killed in a crash involving multiple vehicles Tuesday afternoon. Officer C.J. Nelson was driving a motorcycle at the time of the crash. According to OCPD, the suspect was driving a utility truck that crashed into a group of vehicles that were stopped at...
A new pool bar and bodega has opened at the 21-C Museum Hotel in Oklahoma City. Chefs there said the food combines tried and true favorites with a unique and fresh twist. The Bodega is open from 6:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. The pool bar is open from 4 p.m....
The City of Oklahoma City has big plans for Northwest 16th in the Plaza District. That includes resurfacing the road, new curbs, ADA upgrades and other amenities. The project is slated to finish in early 2023.
Allan Grubb, the district attorney of Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties, wants a grand jury tossed after a leaked memo revealed that the grand jury recommended the DA be removed from office amid allegations of questionable financial practices within his office.
A family, a police department and community are mourning the loss of an Edmond police officer killed in a traffic collision. The accident happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of the Broadway Extension and Comfort Road. A total of five vehicles, including the officer's motorcycle, were involved. According to witnesses,...
A non-profit that provides animal therapy services is feeling the effects of the drought in our state. The owners told News 9 hay prices have doubled during this drought, but they are doing everything to keep these important services going for Oklahomans. “I didn’t expect to hit this kind of...
Comments / 0