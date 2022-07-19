ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

New poll: McKee has worst job approval in the US

By Sarah Doiron, Eli Sherman
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g2nL8_0glMu8i700

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Democratic Gov. Dan McKee’s approval rating is trending downward and ranks last among all governors in the country, according to a newly released poll.

The survey, conducted by the website Morning Consult , found 43% of Rhode Island voters disapprove of McKee’s job performance, while only 38% approve. His favorability ranks last among all incumbent governors.

“Polls come and go,” McKee spokesperson Matt Sheaff said in a statement Tuesday. “The governor’s focused on doing the work.”

The governor’s numbers in the quarterly Morning Consult poll have dropped slightly since this spring , when 42% of voters approved and 40% disapproved. They’ve also dropped substantially since he first succeeded former Gov. Gina Raimondo in March 2021, when his approval rating totaled 60%, according to the survey.

The Morning Consult results are also in line with a June 27 poll released by The Boston Globe, which showed McKee’s favorability totaled about 40% among Rhode Island general election voters .

A 12 News/Roger Williams University poll of Democratic primary voters in May showed 45% said McKee was doing an excellent or good job as governor , while 44% said his performance had been just fair or poor and 12% didn’t know. The May poll excluded all Republican voters.

The Morning Consult poll results come at the same time McKee has started airing his first TV campaign ad , touting his accomplishments in office alongside his 94-year-old mother.

McKee is facing four Democratic challengers in the upcoming primary election, including former Secretary of State Matt Brown, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, and community activist Luis Daniel Muñoz.

Businesswoman Ashley Kalus is the leading GOP candidate.

Elsewhere in the region, other New England governors earned far higher favorability rates than McKee in the Morning Consult poll, including Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (74%), Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (73%), New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (60%) Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (58%) and Maine Gov. Janet Mills (53%).

Scott, Baker and Sununu are Republicans; Lamont and Mills are Democrats.

Eli Sherman ( esherman@wpri.com ) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xNYHt_0glMu8i700

Be the First to Know: Get the 12 News App to receive breaking news alerts on your phone or tablet »

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 17

Steve
4d ago

maybe if he cared about the people of rhode island things may be different. he does not have to make choices between food and gas. where dud all this extra money go. oh that's right he paid over a million dollars to 2 acquaintance for reviewing our schools. lol and this was done on a weekend. notice the investigation that was going on into why he did this disappeared. oh I forgot this is rhode island. maybe the Republicans can do more for us.

Reply
13
Carol G
4d ago

Ask every single 2A member and every law abiding citizen what they think about this tool. The Democrats will probably be cremated just like our Constitution was. Let the mass exodus begin.

Reply
5
Insignia
4d ago

As he should, he’s a dictator Governor, he is unreasonable and very left, he is not for the people.

Reply
12
Related
whdh.com

New Hampshire governor signs law to prevent assaults on health care workers

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Health care facilities in New Hampshire will have to implement and maintain workplace violence prevention programs under a new law. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed seven bills into law this week, including a Senate bill designed to require the violence prevention programs and establish a health care workplace safety commission, according to his office.
LAW
WBUR

Voters, the Massachusetts primary is near. Here's what you need to know

It's election season once again in Massachusetts — and a lot is up for grabs. This year, voters will cast ballots in five contested statewide races, four of which have no incumbent. That includes the elections for governor and lieutenant governor, after Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito decided to forgo a run at a historic third term, leaving a wide-open contest. And while many people already have their sights trained on November, it's the September primary that often proves most competitive — and decisive — in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

3 key moments from the first, and maybe only, Republican gubernatorial debate

Former state Rep. Geoff Diehl and businessman Chris Doughty sparred on Howie Carr's show on Wednesday. In their first debate on Wednesday, Republican gubernatorial primary candidates Geoff Diehl, a former state representative, and Chris Doughty, a businessman, quibbled over what their respective resumes would mean for the corner office and punctuated their squabbles with attacks questioning Diehl’s electability in Massachusetts and jabs at Doughty’s business’s run-ins with state environmental regulators.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Rhode Island State
MassLive.com

Massachusetts Republican candidates for governor Geoff Diehl, Chris Doughty spar in first debate: ‘He’s running a campaign that’s targeted to Alabama voters’

Massachusetts Republican governor hopeful Chris Doughty, a political novice, relentlessly attacked opponent Geoff Diehl, a former state representative now endorsed by former President Donald Trump in his bid for the state’s corner office, in the first live debate of the primary election cycle Wednesday evening. Doughty, pitching himself as...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

Meet the 18-Year-Old Who is Running for Governor of Rhode Island

Zach Hurwitz wants to be Governor of Rhode Island. At just 18 years of age, he is legally allowed to run for the office. Now, it appears he is on the path to be on the ballot in November as an independent candidate. The Saunderstown resident gathered 1.112 validated signatures...
POLITICS
GoLocalProv

RI DEM Issues Warning for Atlantic Bay Nettle Jellyfish in RI Waters

The RI Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM)is warning swimmers about the dangers of jellyfish in Rhode Island waters, especially in the Charlestown waters. Please be advised — DEM's Division of Marine Fisheries Biologists have been monitoring a high abundance of Atlantic Bay Nettle Jellyfish in Ninigret Pond in Charlestown.
CHARLESTOWN, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sununu
Person
Charlie Baker
Person
Nellie Gorbea
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Janet Mills
Person
Gina Raimondo
WPRI 12 News

DYSOM 7/22/22: Joe Cammarano

Providence College Political Science Professor Joe Cammarano joins Dan Yorke to discuss President Biden’s COVID diagnosis, the January 6th hearings and Rhode Island’s 2nd district and governor races.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Yorke: Legislative Grant Program should make you 'mad as hell'

I had a really crass name for it to make the point, trying for a solid decade to bring so much attention to it that I thought for sure I could kill it. And there were moments when I thought I had, but finally, for me, reality set it in and I gave up the fight because as with all rackets, it’s not the producers or the dealers that keep it going.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#New England#Election State#Democratic#The Boston Globe
thecentersquare.com

Rhode Island unemployment rate plummets, job growth reported

(The Center Square) – The last time unemployment in Rhode Island was this low Edward D. DiPrete was governor. The state is experiencing a 2.7% unemployment rate, its lowest rate since April and May of 1988, and the lowest since the Bureau of Labor Statistics introduced the monthly national jobs report 46 years ago.
BUSINESS
FUN 107

Welcome to the Toxic Commonwealth of Massachusetts

I hate to sound like a broken record, but Massachusetts drivers are the worst. There are two different people in this world: those who choose to vacation in warmer destinations like Florida, Mexico, or the Caribbean and those who would rather travel to colder destinations such as Canada, Iceland or, perhaps, Alaska.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WPRI 12 News

AG says RI concealed-carry gun laws are constitutional

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha issued guidance Tuesday advising that the state’s current concealed-carry gun permitting process is constitutional. The guidance comes in the wake of a 6-3 U.S. Supreme Court decision in June, which struck down a New York law limiting guns in...
POLITICS
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy