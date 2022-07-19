2 swimmers pulled from water at Conimicut Point

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Two men were transported to the hospital after being pulled from the water at Conimicut Point Beach, according to police.

Police said the swimmers were rescued from the water around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The swimmers’ conditions are unknown at this time, and police have not yet released any details regarding what happened.

Drowning hazard signs were posted at Conimicut Point last year after a 10-year-old girl was swept off the sand bar by a strong current. The young girl drowned, along with the man who jumped in to save her .

A 9-year-old boy was also rescued from the water Tuesday afternoon at Easton’s Beach in Newport.

