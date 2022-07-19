ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

2 swimmers pulled from water at Conimicut Point

By Sarah Doiron
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mEUzB_0glMtvTK00

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Two men were transported to the hospital after being pulled from the water at Conimicut Point Beach, according to police.

Police said the swimmers were rescued from the water around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The swimmers’ conditions are unknown at this time, and police have not yet released any details regarding what happened.

Drowning hazard signs were posted at Conimicut Point last year after a 10-year-old girl was swept off the sand bar by a strong current. The young girl drowned, along with the man who jumped in to save her .

A 9-year-old boy was also rescued from the water Tuesday afternoon at Easton’s Beach in Newport.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xNYHt_0glMtvTK00

Be the First to Know: Get the 12 News App to receive breaking news alerts on your phone or tablet »

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

DEM identifies kayaker who drowned at Lincoln Woods State Park

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Department of Environmental Management have identified the kayaker who drowned at Lincoln Woods State Park on Saturday. The Department on Sunday identified the victim as 40-year-old Jason Robinson of Cranston. “We offer sincere sympathies to Mr. Robinson’s loved ones,” the department wrote in a...
LINCOLN, RI
WPRI 12 News

Body recovered from water at Lincoln Woods

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) – Dive teams have recovered the body of a missing kayaker following an intense water search at Lincoln Woods State Park Beach late Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) says the search began just after 3 p.m. Two witnesses said they saw a kayak overturn […]
LINCOLN, RI
WPRI 12 News

Lincoln Woods drowning victim identified

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) – The body of a missing kayaker recovered by dive teams on Saturday afternoon following an intense water search at Lincoln Woods State Park Beach has been identified. In a tweet on Sunday, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) identified the man as Jason Robinson, 40 of Cranston. A spokesperson […]
LINCOLN, RI
GoLocalProv

RI DEM Issues Warning for Atlantic Bay Nettle Jellyfish in RI Waters

The RI Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM)is warning swimmers about the dangers of jellyfish in Rhode Island waters, especially in the Charlestown waters. Please be advised — DEM's Division of Marine Fisheries Biologists have been monitoring a high abundance of Atlantic Bay Nettle Jellyfish in Ninigret Pond in Charlestown.
CHARLESTOWN, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warwick, RI
Accidents
City
Warwick, RI
Warwick, RI
Crime & Safety
Warwick, RI
Sports
ABC6.com

Police and environmental police search for missing girl in water

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Police departments, environmental police, and dive teams are in Lincoln searching for a missing child Saturday afternoon. Officials responded to the Lincoln Woods State Park by the boat ramp. Smithfield divers are assisting. ABC 6 is on scene and will provide updates.
LINCOLN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Missing man with Fall River and New Bedford ties has been located

Max contacted family and friends on social media and explained that he was ok. Police confirmed Max has been found safe. Plympton Police Department is looking to make contact with Max Bethoney. Max is currently residing in Plympton but has been known to reside in surrounding communities and has contacts...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Boy pulled from water at Easton's Beach dies

(WJAR) — A Somerset boy died Thursday after being pulled from the water at Easton's Beach earlier this week. Keven Arruda, 9, of Somerset, passed away at Hasbro Children's Hospital where his organs were donated, according to his grandfather, Jerry Marino. Marino sent NBC 10 News the following statement:
SOMERSET, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Conimicut Point#Nexstar Media Inc
WPRI 12 News

Shooting in Providence seriously injures man

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A shooting on Smithfield Avenue in Providence sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened just after 4 p.m. on Saturday. The Quality Fuel gas station was surrounded with crime scene tape for at least an hour while investigators examined the area. Police said no arrest have been […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Police and environmental police respond to ‘active crime scene’

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Police departments, environmental police, and dive teams are in Lincoln responding to an ‘active crime scene’ Saturday afternoon. Officials responded to the Lincoln Woods State Park by the boat ramp. Smithfield divers are assisting. ABC 6 is on scene and will provide updates.
LINCOLN, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman killed in Rt. 24 crash, car fire in Avon

AVON, Mass. — A woman was killed in a fiery crash on Rt. 24 in Avon early Saturday. Avon Fire Chief Robert Spurr said a sedan and dump truck collided under the Harrison Boulevard overpass. The crash happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway.
AVON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
1420 WBSM

Two Men Crushed by Granite Blocks in Norton Accident

NORTON — Federal safety regulators are investigating after two men were hospitalized with serious injuries when they were crushed by 5,000-pound granite blocks in a recent industrial accident in Norton. Norton police said at around 10 a.m. last Friday, police officers and fire crews responded to Old Station Supply...
NORTON, MA
rinewstoday.com

Ah, the gentle old streets of Providence – David Brussat

Photo: View down Weybosset Street, looking northeast from outside Providence Arcade. (Photo by author) Weybosset Street, just as it curves into its merger with Westminster Street, in downtown Providence, surely is the apex of beauty in this historic city. On a fall day in 1984 I emerged for the first time from the Providence Arcade (1828) onto Weybosset, turned my head left and beheld the view pictured above: two sets of building facades facing across the narrow venue, all completed between 1856 and 1927, all between four and 11 stories, all embellished in the high and variable style of that era. At that moment I fell in love with Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Eyewitness News

Missing Montville man found

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - *Update: Oettinger has been found. A silver alert has been issued for a missing adult, Brian Oettinger. Brian is a 29 year old male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5′10″ and 150lbs. Police say Brian may be operating a black 2014...
MONTVILLE, CT
ABC6.com

Rhode Island Department of Health closes two beaches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed down two beaches on Friday to swimming. The Department of Health said the Surfer’s Rock Area at Sachuest Point Beach in Middletown and Hazard’s Beach in Newport have high bacteria levels. RIDOH will continue to monitor...
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Dive team recovers body from water in North Smithfield

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — Crews recovered the body of a swimmer from the water along Victory Highway in North Smithfield on Wednesday night. Police confirmed to NBC 10 the body was that of a a man in his 20s. North Smithfield Fire Chief David Chartier said first responders...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy