New video of a suspicious Columbia fire has been released

THE MT PLEASANT POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEIKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A WANTED PERSON THAT FLED FROM OFFICERS ON THURSDAY AND REPORTEDLY SHOT AT A MT. PLEASANT POLICE OFFICER. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, A MT PLEASANT OFFICER ATTEMPED TO STOP A VEHICLE ON WEDNESDAY EVENING AROUND 9 PM. A SHORT PURSUIT ENSUED AND AT ONE POINT THE DRIVER FIRED A SHOT AT THE OFFICER. THE VEHICLE CRASHED AND THE SUSPECT TOOK OFF RUNNING THROUGH THE WOODS. EMERGENCY PERSONELL SEARCHED THE AREA AND WAS NOT ABLE TO LOCATE THE SUSBECT. HE IS BELIEVED TO BE ARMED AND MAY POSSIBLY BE INJURED FROM THE WRECK. HE WAS LAST SEEN THURSDAY MORNING. THE SUSPECT IS A WHITE MALE AND WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A BLACK TSHIRT AND BLUE JEANS. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO COTACT THE MT. PLEASANT POLICE DEPARTMENT.

MOUNT PLEASANT, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO