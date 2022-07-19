ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Colorado State University announces sole finalist for police chief

By Sady Swanson, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=072evO_0glMteiD00

Colorado State University has announced a sole finalist for its next police chief.

Jay Callaghan, a current captain with CSU's police department, was named the sole finalist for the position Monday.

Callaghan has been a captain with CSU police since March 2021 and has a total of 25 years of experience in law enforcement. Before working for the CSU Police Department, he worked as a security manager for Larimer County for about two and a half years. From 1994 to 2018, he worked at various levels in law enforcement in Phoenix, Arizona, and Norman, Oklahoma.

"During my brief time at Colorado State University, I have had the opportunity to build positive relationships with members of my department, establish stability, and goal setting, and provide growth opportunities that have been presented using my transformational style of leadership," Callaghan wrote in a cover letter used in applying for the position, which CSU released to the public Monday. "My sphere of influence has also focused on and provided much-needed relationship building with our Colorado State University community as well."

An open forum with Callaghan will be held from 11:15 a.m. to noon Thursday in the Lory Student Center, Room 226-228. People will be able to watch virtually, and information on how to do that will be posted Thursday at police.colostate.edu/chief-of-police-search.

Callaghan will give a presentation and answer questions during Thursday's forum, Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students Craig Chesson said in an email to the Coloradoan.

Chesson also served as the chair of the search committee — a group of 11 university staff, faculty and administrators tasked with helping to select the next police chief. The university also contracted with the International Association of Chiefs of Police to help it conduct the search.

The new police chief will be in the position by the start of the fall semester, according to a CSU news release.

"The chief position is of critical importance to the safety of the university community; having a chief in place for the beginning of the semester allows the department to focus on building and supporting academic and institutional programs and priorities when students arrive on campus," Chesson said in an email.

The search firm sought feedback from several employees and students across the university prior to the end of the school year, Chesson said.

After the forum, the search committee will make a recommendation to university leadership, Chesson said.

The university conducted a nationwide search for a new chief in fall 2021, a year after former Chief Scott Harris retired after 50 years in law enforcement.

Wendy Rich-Goldschmidt, who served as CSU's police chief from 2009 to 2013, temporarily returned to the job and served as interim chief until December 2021. Capt. Frank Johnson is the department's current interim chief.

Johnson did not apply for the chief position, Chesson told the Coloradoan.

A university news release states the search "focused on identifying candidates who are committed to a guardianship policing model," which emphasizes education and community participation, with a particular focus on student health, safety, retention and academic success.

Comments / 0

Related
northfortynews

UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies Becomes Northern Colorado’s First Level I Trauma Center

Patients and Community Now have Access to the Highest Quality and Most Advanced Trauma Care North of Denver. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has designated UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies (MCR) as a Level I Trauma Center, making it the first and only hospital in northern Colorado with the highest classification for adult trauma care.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Vince Bzdek: 'This is Pearl Harbor for the Colorado River'

What if Pearl Harbor happened and we didn’t do anything about it?. For the Colorado River, Pearl Harbor is happening now, and Colorado, for one, is saying "Not my problem." A 22-year-long drought has dropped water levels in reservoirs along the lifeblood of the West to record lows, prompting the federal Bureau of Land Reclamation in June to demand an emergency plan for massive usage cutbacks from the seven states along the river.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Denver judge violated law in rescinding jury trial after mother was late

A Denver juvenile court judge violated a mother's right to a jury trial in her child welfare case by dismissing jurors after she was 10 minutes late without finding out why, the Court of Appeals ruled on Thursday. Although child welfare proceedings, formally known as dependency and neglect cases, are...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Larimer County, CO
Education
Larimer County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
State
Arizona State
County
Larimer County, CO
State
Oklahoma State
berthoudsurveyor.com

Larimer Sheriff’s Office sees fifth officer involved shooting in 2022

On July 12, Deputies from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) were involved in an officer-involved shooting. Deputies, after stopping a vehicle in Fort Collins for traveling at a high rate of speed, were fired upon by the lone male occupant of the vehicle, deputies returned fire, striking and seriously wounding the suspect, who was transported to a hospital emergent for care. The incident was the fifth such officer-involved shooting of 2022, a more than a four-fold increase from the annual average and it is only mid-July.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado State University#Police#Chiefs#College#Csu#The Csu Police Department
CBS Denver

Colorado woman loses job after sharing salary on TikTok

State lawmakers have taken steps to help close the gender pay gap, but a Denver woman says she was penalized for her actions with the same intentions. Lexi Larson says she was fired after publicly sharing her salary on TikTok.  Larson, 25, has always been open about sharing her salary and budget on social media.  She's a woman in tech, a field dominated by men. When she scored a new job taking her from $70,000 per year to $90,000 per year, she was ecstatic. She shared the good news on TikTok. The video went viral.  "A lot of people commented saying,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Family among first to rebuild after Marshall Fire

A family whose home was destroyed by the Marshall Fire is celebrating as construction on their new home continues. Jessica Carson and her children, Connor and Addi, decided to set up a picnic in the house that's still in the timber frame stages. Theirs was one of the first homes to be evacuated when the fire began in December 2021. They hope their excitement as they move onto this next phase is shared by everyone who see it. "We hope as people drive by it gives them hope that we are rebuilding, that the community's rebuilding, and that the neighbors are coming back," said Carson. "and we're all resilient and we will rise."More than 1,000 homes were destroyed in the Marshall Fire in Boulder County. 
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Polis' no-show alienates rural Colorado — again

Why would a candidate for governor want to be the first to not participate in a debate in rural Colorado?. Every election gives us choices, and to make educated decisions, there is no better way than to watch how candidates respond to the same questions. In the past, the people of Colorado have had many opportunities to compare the governor candidates through numerous debates, including those that include rural areas and rural issues.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
99.9 The Point

Fort Collins Might Be Getting Rid of the U+2 Rule

Attention, people with roommates: the City of Fort Collins might be getting rid of the U+2 rule. The occupancy ordinance currently prevents more than three unrelated people from living under the same roof in the Choice City, but that could change. In a Thursday (July 21) press release, the City...
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Air resources ordered for lighting strike fire in Larimer Co.

Poudre Fire Authority crews rushed to a fire started by a lightning strike in Larimer County on Saturday afternoon. The fire at West Highway 14 was one of three fires started by lightning when a thunderstorm moved through the area. That same storm also prompted a flood warning for Horsetooth Reservoir and the Cameron Peak Fire burn area. Air resources were ordered for the fire burning off West Highway 14, northwest of Fort Collins. Larimer County Emergency Services responded to assist Poudre Fire Authority. The other lightning strike sparked a blaze off Towers Road and that one was quickly placed under control by firefighters. They said the fire on Towers Road was a single tree that was torched by a lightning strike and minimal ground fire surrounding the tree. 
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

EDITORIAL: As warned, Aurora’s homeless camping ban isn’t deterring campers

If you haven’t noticed fewer homeless people camping along Aurora streets, in vacant lots and across the region’s vast open spaces, it’s because the city’s new much-ballyhooed ban on homeless camping is only moving people around and not into shelters or out of the city, according to homeless outreach workers.
AURORA, CO
KREX

12 counties at worst COVID level, Denver no longer on list

DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 rates are slowly starting to go back down across Colorado. Over the last seven days, both the state’s positivity rate and incidence rate dropped. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved 16 counties into the high level for community transmission:. Adams County.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Longmont man heading to prison for attempted theft of homes

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo — A Longmont man is going to prison after pleading guilty to two crimes in May. Savuth Yin was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted theft of $1 million or more. Yin also pleaded guilty to possession of a defaced firearm. A judge handed down an 18-month sentence for that charge, according to court records. Court records don't indicate whether the sentences will run concurrently or consecutively.
LONGMONT, CO
The Coloradoan

The Coloradoan

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Fort Collins and Northern Colorado through news, community events, entertainment and classifieds.

 http://coloradoan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy