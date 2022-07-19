ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
He Tracked Down Nazi War Criminals. Now He's Investigating Atrocities In Ukraine

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow serious is the U.S. about investigating Russian war crimes in Ukraine? They put Eli Rosenbaum on the case. He's best known for directing the Department of Justice...

Jon Elliott
5d ago

hope he investigates killing of children and citizens in Donbas for 8 years by the Ukrainian military before the conflict started

Eli Rosenbaum
