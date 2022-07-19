ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
End Of An Era: Desus & Mero Split, Cancel Podcast And Showtime Series

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
 2 days ago

You don’t even have to be from New York City to appreciate Desus & Mero, the former Bronx-bred duo that delivered their opinions on pop culture with a realness and relatability that garnered fans across the world and landed them a highly successful late night talk show on Showtime.

Sadly we had to use the word “former” due to the shocking news that both guys have decided to go their separate ways following recent talk on the Internet of a beef brewing behind the scenes.

What started out as mere chatter on Reddit soon became a trending topic on Twitter, which later was confirmed when Showtime’s official Desus & Mero Twitter account (seen above) wrote yesterday evening, “Bodega Hive: The illustrious @desusnice and @THEKIDMERO will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. #DESUSandMERO will not be returning to SHOWTIME. It’s been a good run, fam.” Both guys reposted and/or responded to the tweet as confirmation.

Further search on the web sees fans trying to piece together what exactly went wrong, with some using screengrabs, clips from recent episodes of the Bodega Boys podcast and overall intuition to explain where the rift between Desus and Mero originated.

Based on the Twitter detectives above, the conflict allegedly stems from either Desus taking the fame of a hit Showtime series to his head or Mero having a substance abuse problem that affected both his will to work and overall feelings about doing the series and podcast. All of that is of course rumor until the truth comes to light, which Desus himself alluded to a few days ago in a tweet that reads, “the hive deserved better than this ending. Reddit can slander my name but when the truth comes out…..actually just wait.”

Although this is a split that we definitely didn’t see coming, we can only hope that both Desus and Mero — or Mero and Desus, no beef! — can work things out or are able to separately be equally as successful. Bless, fam.

Take a look below at better times:

End Of An Era: Desus & Mero Split, Cancel Podcast And Showtime Series

Community Policy