Muskingum County, OH

Today, Meathead Was Chosen as Dog of the Week

By Matthew Morris
WHIZ
 5 days ago

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center always does its best to care for the dogs that come into their facility. Whether they're lost or abandoned, the adoption center works to provide the right dog for the right home. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid always takes time to...

whiznews.com

WTRF- 7News

Ohio Zoo announces death of koala, Thoar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced Friday the death of its 6-year-old koala named Thoar. The zoo wrote in a social media post that Thoar "was humanely euthanized while surrounded by his loving care team on Monday, July 18, 2022, after his health had significantly declined."
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Kathleen T. Poling

Kathleen T. Poling, 61, of Zanesville, died at 9:47 P.M. on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on October 24, 1960, a daughter of the late Patrick and Mary Jane Donovan Clarke. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, crafting and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Dillon State Park Hosts Christmas in July

NASHPORT, OH – The Dillon State Park in Nashport hosted their annual Christmas in July Festivities today!. The park hosted families for a 12 hour day full of fun activities. There was an ornament making workshop followed by a fake snow fun. Michael Durst, a naturalist at the park says that its a summery head start to the Christmas season.
NASHPORT, OH
WHIZ

Animal Shelter Society's Pet of the Week – Hailstorm Puppies!

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – This week, the Animal Shelter Society is featuring not just one pet but six adorable puppies for adoption. The Animal Shelter Society currently features six puppies born in the hailstorm that hit the Muskingum county area this past spring. While the 2-month-old puppies had a stormy start, they are now happy, healthy, and excited to be adopted. The puppies are a Rottweiler beagle mix and are named after wacky weather they were born in – Bolt, Lightning, Cyclone, Hurricane, Thunder, and Twister.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

The Barn Hosts Veterans for Veterans Appreciation Weekend

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Veterans and their families filled The Barn Saturday to continue the Veterans Appreciation Weekend celebrations!. It all kicked off with a breakfast from 8-10 AM, followed by silent auctions, live bands and more!. The event, hosted in partnership between the Veterans Appreciation Foundation and The Barn...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Adamsville Homecoming Celebrates Community in a Fun-Filled Festival

ADAMSVILLE, Ohio – More festival fun continues this weekend, with the village of Adamsville, Ohio hosting their Annual Homecoming Celebration. The Adamsville Homecoming has been going on for over 70 years, bringing together the small community for a festival celebration. The Homecoming title was coined thanks to the reunions that often occur at the festival, when family members and friends come back to visit their hometown and celebrate with some family fun. The small village hosted a parade to kick off the event on Wednesday, and since then has welcomed fair-goers to ride rides, see live music performances, and even participate in a wagon raffle – auctioning off everything from guns to children's bikes. On Thursday evening, the event even had local dance groups drawing big crowds as they danced the night away.
ADAMSVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Joseph H. Miles

Joseph H. Miles, 99, of Zanesville, passed away at 9:30 A.M. on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House, Zanesville. He was born in Grafton, WV on April 11, 1923, a son of the late Collie Thomas and Helen E. Messenger Miles. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, enjoyed bowling, had a passion for farming but above all he loved his family and was a good man to all.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Lola Jean Paisley

Lola Jean (Sigrist) Paisley, born to the late Martin and Viola (Kinnen) Sigrist on July 29, 1934, in Zanesville and raised in Adamsville, went to be with our Lord and Savior on July 23, 2022. Lola was a true homemaker; she and Dick, who were married close to 7 decades...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Kathy J. Ommo

Kathy Jo Matko Ommo, 72, of Zanesville, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 at her home. She was born November 4, 1949 in Bellaire, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Oxley Matko, She enjoyed painting and spending time with her cats. Kathy worked for Forever Dads Come Unity Marketplace and then at Mattingly's Cash-n-Carry for years. She also worked at the Morgan County Herald in McConnelsville, Ohio.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Janet C. Chapman

Janet C. (Pitts) Chapman, 90 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2022 at her residence. She was born on November 12, 1931, in Muskingum County, daughter of the late Earl Pitts and Nellie Freeman. Janet was a member of the United Methodist Church in Macedonia, Ohio. In her spare time, she loved gardening and the outdoors.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Working Wonder Women Hosting 2nd Annual Seafood Social

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Partnered with Weatherington Woods and the Muskingum County Community Foundation, Working Wonder Women are hosting the 2nd Annual Seafood Social!. The dinner will take place on Thursday, August 11th at Weatherington Woods and include a variety of seafood, sides, dessert and even a steak option. Money raised...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Mona Jean Boetcher

Mona Jean Boetcher, 88, died Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Pickering House Lancaster. She loved going to church, and spending time with her grandchildren. Mona also enjoyed camping and bowling. Mona is survived by her husband Charles "Gene" Boetcher; daughter Paula; grandchildren April, Misty, Scott, Lakota, Kyli, and Kassidy;...
ZANESVILLE, OH
travelinspiredliving.com

A Must for Architecture Lovers: Levi Scofield Road Trip in Ohio

I may be biased, but Ohio is a pretty great state for road trips. I've taken so many over the years; as a family, with my husband, and with friends. My new favorite road trip in Ohio has an architectural flair. If you are a fan of architecture, you'll...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Clean up begins after building collapse in Ohio neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Crews are cleaning up what used to be a three-story building in Columbus' Bronzeville neighborhood, after parts of the century-old structure collapsed Monday in what city officials call a "catastrophic failure." NBC4 Investigates' requested records from the city's Building and Zoning Services department for the building at the corner of 20th […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

PHOTOS: Saturday storm clouds and damage captured across central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A strong thunderstorm came through Columbus and surrounding areas around central Ohio Saturday afternoon. The storm brought fast winds and ominous clouds across the region that caused thousands of power outages and some storm damage. In Delaware County, the Emergency Management Agency reported that numerous trees fell onto roadways and had […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Anita L. Bonice

Anita L. Bonice, 59, of Zanesville, passed away peacefully, Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Genesis Healthcare, after an extended illness. She was born on September 17, 1962, in Los Angeles, California to the late Ina Mae (Reed) Hicks and Robert L. Hicks. Anita dedicated 22 years of her life to the Longaberger Company filling various positions from QA agent up to management. She loved collecting elephants, watching her grandchildren, NASCAR, football and tending to her garden of roses. Left to mourn her passing are her husband of 15 years, Rick Bonice; children, Eric (Patrick) Connell, Erin Harter, Dustin (Tessa) Armstrong, Corey (Trisha) Bonice, Christopher (Jessica) Armstrong, Sheena Renick; 12 grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and cousins; special cousin and friend, Amber Mahon. Welcoming her to Heaven were her parents, and sister, Cassandra Rupe. Family and friends may call from 4pm to 6pm, Monday, July 25, 2022, at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 33 N. Main Street, Roseville, where funeral services will begin at 6pm with Ric Bonice as celebrant. Cremation will follow with burial to take place in Stovertown Cemetery at a later date. You may sign the online register book or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
ZANESVILLE, OH

