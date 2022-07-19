Today, Meathead Was Chosen as Dog of the Week

Anita L. Bonice, 59, of Zanesville, passed away peacefully, Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Genesis Healthcare, after an extended illness. She was born on September 17, 1962, in Los Angeles, California to the late Ina Mae (Reed) Hicks and Robert L. Hicks. Anita dedicated 22 years of her life to the Longaberger Company filling various positions from QA agent up to management. She loved collecting elephants, watching her grandchildren, NASCAR, football and tending to her garden of roses. Left to mourn her passing are her husband of 15 years, Rick Bonice; children, Eric (Patrick) Connell, Erin Harter, Dustin (Tessa) Armstrong, Corey (Trisha) Bonice, Christopher (Jessica) Armstrong, Sheena Renick; 12 grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and cousins; special cousin and friend, Amber Mahon. Welcoming her to Heaven were her parents, and sister, Cassandra Rupe. Family and friends may call from 4pm to 6pm, Monday, July 25, 2022, at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 33 N. Main Street, Roseville, where funeral services will begin at 6pm with Ric Bonice as celebrant. Cremation will follow with burial to take place in Stovertown Cemetery at a later date. You may sign the online register book or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
Comments / 1