Bremerton, WA

New Chico home barged over water from British Columbia to Kitsap Peninsula

By Josh Farley, Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 5 days ago

BREMERTON — An Everett company transported a home by barge from British Columbia to the shores of the Kitsap Peninsula Friday, raising eyebrows as it went by on local waterways.

After clearing customs at Friday Harbor, Nickels Brothers tugged a barge for about 10 hours, traversing Agate Pass and the Port Washington Narrows, to bring the private home into Dyes Inlet, according to Jeff McCord, Nickel Brothers' marketing representative and "House Rescuer."

McCord said the 66-year-old company has been doing brisk business transporting homes via the water, and estimated buyers pay roughly half what it would cost to "stick build" a residence today. He noted they've preserved historic and rare structures in the moves and said the environmental benefits, as many such homes would have been demolished otherwise.

"They're perfectly good houses, and we're able to rescue them," he said. "We happen to be in a region with inland passages and easy-to-navigate waters."

That said, the company has anywhere from 20 to 40 people to carefully load, maneuver and then unload homes in new places, a logistical challenge.

"There are a lot of moving parts," he said.

Check out: 8,000 square-foot home, barged from Gig Harbor to Everett, spends night in Kitsap

Moving homes by barge has a long tradition in Puget Sound and the wider Salish Sea. Nickels Brothers has been doing it since 1956, towing more than 10,000 residences to new locales. During the construction of the Aurora Avenue Bridge in 1932, 18 homes that were in the way of the bridge opening were moved to Bremerton, and many remain to this day, according to "Bremerton and PSNY," a history book about the city.

On Saturday, the barge in Chico briefly was detained on a sandbar before the tide rose and it could depart, McCord said. "We had some challenges getting it off, but at the next high tide we were able to immediately get the barge sent on its way," he said.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: New Chico home barged over water from British Columbia to Kitsap Peninsula

