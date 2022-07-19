How to know the difference between a local power outage and rolling blackouts

Tesla is making moves to expand Giga Texas yet again, filings show. The automaker plans to build a “production support area” on a 68-acre plot near the gigafactory’s main property that will involve “industrial use facilities with associated improvements.” In recent months, Tesla has looked at expansions for Giga Texas, which had its grand opening in April. Before plans for these facilities, Tesla submitted an application in late June for a 500,000 square foot building that may be used for general assembly lines. In February, Tesla filed for approval of “Project Cathode,” an industrial use facility that could be used for making the material in batteries that help power electric vehicles. But Tesla’s aims for growth haven’t come without pushback. In May, a group of local activists called on the city to withhold Tesla’s requested permits, citing environmental concerns.
