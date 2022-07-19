Food Made Fresh: Barley Crunch Salad makes for a cool, quick lunch

This crunchy, cool barley salad is totally inspired by a salad Jennifer Aniston apparently ate practically every day on the set of the ever-popular Friends sitcom television show, or so the story goes.

I’ve seen many versions of the salad. From what I’ve read, the one Ms. Aniston ate was made of bulgur wheat, cucumber, red onion, parsley, mint, pistachios, and chickpeas, topped with feta cheese and perhaps a dressing made of olive oil and lemon. There are other versions made with quinoa in place of the bulgur.

I happen to love barley, and it’s also what I had in the pantry the first time I made this. So along with the cooked and cooled barley, I add finely diced cucumber and red onion, parsley, chickpeas, and pistachios. I douse my salad with a flavored vinegar rather than an oil-based dressing. Feta can be added if you desire.

The combination, crunch, and simplicity of the salad is what I like most. But another strong point is when I prepared this the first time, I quickly realized the next day that this will stay in my rotation due to the fact that it keeps so well. The texture held up for the week, as I carried it to work for lunch three times!

To help keep the weeklong-crunchiness, I don’t add the pistachios or dressing until I’m ready to eat.

This one is a keeper, with all the right elements, even if varies a good bit from the original. You may even find a few tweaks you can make to keep you coming back for more.

Enjoy food made fresh!

Barley Crunch Salad

1 cup barley

1 cup finely diced cucumber*

1/2 cup chopped flat-leaf Italian parsley

1/3 cup finely diced red onion

1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup lightly salted, roast shelled pistachios

Flavored vinegar, or a lemon vinaigrette

Salt and pepper to taste, if desired

Crumbled feta cheese, optional

Cook barley per package instructions. Set aside to cool.

In a medium bowl, toss cucumber, parsley, and onion. Add chickpeas, and cooled barley; toss to combine.

When ready to serve, add a portion of pistachios, a sprinkling of vinegar or vinaigrette, and salt, pepper, and feta, if desired. Makes 4 to 6 servings.

*If skin on the cucumber is tender, leave in place. If tough, peel before dicing.

ANGELINA LARUE is a food writer, recipe developer and author of “The Whole Enchilada Fresh and Nutritious Southwestern Cuisine.”