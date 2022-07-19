Phillies Prospect Brown Named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week

Philadelphia Phillies pitching prospect Ben Brown was honored with the South Atlantic League's Pitcher of the Week award this afternoon.

The 22-year-old has been having a breakout season in Jersey Shore. In 15 games for the BlueClaws, Brown has posted a 3.26 ERA. He has struck out 101 batters in just 69 innings.

On Sunday against the Aberdeen IronBirds, Brown pitched his best game of the season, going seven innings and striking out thirteen. He allowed just two hits and no runs. Brown's Pitcher of the Week honor recognizes his dominant performance in this start.

In May, Brown was named Pitcher of the Month by the Phillies organization. The young right-hander has been in Philadelphia's system since 2017, but this season, he's become a name to keep an eye on.

