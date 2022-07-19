HN TV: Kirk Ferentz on Iowa Swarm NIL

Soon, neither Davenport or Bettendorf will have ordinances on the books that restrict soliciting money, often called panhandling. The two were among four Iowa cities the American Civil Liberties Union sent a letter to in April calling on them to repeal ordinances they said could open them up to a lawsuit. In the letter, the ACLU wrote that courts have found similar ordinances restricting panhandling violate the right to free speech enshrined in the First Amendment by “wrongly shut(ting) down the free speech of people asking for help.”

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO