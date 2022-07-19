HN TV: Kirk Ferentz on Iowa Swarm NIL

Coming off a 10-4 season in 2021, a number of Iowa football assistant coaches have been rewarded with raises. The Hawkeyes made a run to the Big Ten Championship and earned a Citrus Bowl berth, and several coaches have cashed in on that success. Seven different Iowa assistant coaches got...
Iowa sophomore receiver Arland Bruce says it is important not to over promise in this new era of name, image and likeness. The Iowa City NIL Club was recently introduced and it’s designed to help members of the football team. Bruce says the new club is designed to help...
Iowa fans have long advocated for Hawkeye linebacker commit Ben Kueter to be ranked a four-star prospect. Well... it happened. On Thursday, 247Sports awarded eight prospects a fourth-star, including Kueter. The Iowa City West product fits the profile of a high-level linebacker projection thanks to ample two-way experience and layered...
Iowa basketball lost all-time wing Keegan Murray to the NBA. It lost veteran guard Jordan Bohannon, who will go down as one of the best shooters in Hawkeyes history. Iowa swung and missed on a few big names in the transfer portal. And yet, after all that, the Hawkeyes still have a real shot at being one of the best teams in the Big Ten.
Iowa men’s basketball freshmen guards Josh Dix and Dasonte Bowen are progressing ahead of their first seasons. Dix, who’s from Council Bluffs, broke his right leg’s tibia and fibula while competing for Abraham Lincoln High School in January. The injury needed surgery and ended his prep career prematurely.
One of the stars of the longtime television show American Pickers has reportedly suffered a stroke, and his partner on the show is asking for fans to pray. The Quad Cities Times reports that the creator and executive producer of American Pickers, Mike Wolfe, posted on his Facebook page that his former partner of the show, Frank Fritz, has suffered a stroke. Fritz is a native of Davenport, Iowa. Wolfe stated on his page,
CEDAR RAPIDS — Attempting to diminish the significance of poll numbers and fundraising that trails Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear told Linn County supporters Thursday that such figures do not capture the sentiment of Iowans. Campaign filings this week showed Reynolds has more than 10 times...
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County held their summer recruiting event at Diamond Dreams in North Liberty on Saturday. Members of Cedar Falls community react after Maquoketa Caves shooting. Updated: 3 hours ago. People in Cedar Falls are mourning the loss of three members of a local family today.
The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has released its list of new Iowa Great Places, and Washington was selected as one of the cities. Washington now joins a select group of cities that have collectively received more than $22 million in state support since the program started in 2005. In...
Remember paying less than $3 for a gallon of gas? These high prices we have been dealing has made it seem like $2 gas was so long ago, so one conservative group is reminding Iowans of a time with lower gas prices. Americans for Prosperity Iowa is the group that...
Soon, neither Davenport or Bettendorf will have ordinances on the books that restrict soliciting money, often called panhandling. The two were among four Iowa cities the American Civil Liberties Union sent a letter to in April calling on them to repeal ordinances they said could open them up to a lawsuit. In the letter, the ACLU wrote that courts have found similar ordinances restricting panhandling violate the right to free speech enshrined in the First Amendment by “wrongly shut(ting) down the free speech of people asking for help.”
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance will change its policy for vendors and products at the Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market after our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team found a vendor selling coasters related to the Three Percenters. A spokesperson for the group originally said American...
HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - The conservative advocacy group ‘Americans for Prosperity-Iowa’ (AFP-IA) hosted an event in Eastern Iowa to highlight the growing cost of gasoline under the Biden Administration. Thursday between 11:00 am and 1:00 pm, the group hosted an event called the “True Cost of Washington” at...
UPDATE: The victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified by the Iowa Department of Public Safety: Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6. All were from Cedar Falls. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies of all three...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Get ready for a hot and stormy Saturday. We’re waking up to sunshine across Eastern Iowa and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. It will be hot today, with heat indexes reaching the low 100s. A Heat Advisory is in effect this afternoon and evening for our entire area. If you have to spend time outside, make sure to drink lots of water and take plenty of breaks.
The planned sale of an Iowa nursing home chain is in doubt again as the owner moves to close three of the 10 facilities and the federal government seeks payment of $2.1 million owed to taxpayers. The sale involves eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities owned by QHC...
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) announced a public notice on Friday, of corridor preservation for a proposed new interchange at the U.S. 151 and Linn County Road X-20 Intersection in Springville. Corridor preservation is a tool that the Iowa DOT uses to preserve land...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, two separate shooting incidents occurred in Cedar Rapids. At 3:54 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched for multiple reports of shots fired near the intersection of J Ave. and Oakland Rd NE. Officers arrived on scene but did not locate anyone involved. Responders...
The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone stabbed a man in the chest.
