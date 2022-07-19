ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Seeing red: Amateur or professional, scoring was low at two First Coast golf tournaments

By Garry Smits, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UhgHm_0glMsgVs00

Andrew Riley never intended to play it safe on Tuesday when he returned from a thunderstorm delay at the St. Johns Golf and Country Club to play his second shot at the par-5 12th hole, even though he was tied with a red-hot Quentin Debove for first in a U.S. Amateur qualifier

Clint Avret was in the same frame of mind when he faced a fairway bunker shot at the par-5 18th hole of the Atlantic Beach Country Club -- even though the outcome of his tournament, the Northern Chapter PGA Championship, wasn't in doubt.

They both made eagle.

Riley, a Creekside graduate who is a sophomore at Palm Beach Atlantic, hit a hybrid 225 yards to set up a 5-foot eagle putt that put him in the lead for good, and with a closing 66 he shot 11-under-par 133 to beat Debove (69) and Providence graduate Andrew McLauchlan (68) of Jacksonville, who is headed for his freshman year at Wake Forest.

67 Heaven: Andrew Riley, Osborn Theam, Quinton Debove share lead at U.S. Amateur qualifier

Standing firm: Andrew Pope holds off charges by First Coast players Derek Bard, Pete Kellermann to win Florida Open

Avret (64) finished 6-under 136 and won the overall chapter title for the first time, by seven shots over Stephanie Connelly-Eiswerth (73) of San Jose.

Avret, 53, also won the senior division for the third year in a row, by 14 shots over Gerry James (73) of Palencia, Cary Splane (74) of Marsh Creek and Mike Miles (75) of The Yards.

Riley, Debove, a University of Florida senior and a native of Paris, and McLauchlan advanced to the U.S. Amateur Aug. 15-21 at the Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J. It will be Debove's second U.S. Amateur and the first for Riley and McLauchlan.

"I played in the U.S. Junior Boys two years ago and it was the best experience of my golf life," said Riley, the 2020 Times-Union First Coast player of the year. "This is going to be even better."

U.S. Amateur qualifier leaderboard

Northern Chapter PGA leaderboard

Riley was 2-under for the day at the time of the rain delay and Debove was coming off three birdies in a row, at Nos. 9, 10 and 11. But Riley's eagle broke the tie and he stayed comfortably ahead with birdie putts of 12 feet at No. 14 and 20 feet at No. 15.

Debove birdied Nos. 15 and 16 but didn't make any more of a dent in Riley's lead.

Riley said he didn't feel stiff after a warmup session following the storm delay and the only concession he made for coming in cold to the second shot on a par-5 was to hit a hybrid rather than a 4-iron.

"I knew I was still near the top and I wasn't nervous about the shot," he said. "I think if anything, the delay settled me down."

McLauchlan one-putted three of his last four greens to stay out of a playoff for the third spot, including an 8-footer for par at the closing hole.

Toby Ragland (69), a Bartram Trail and UF graduate, made an 8-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to edge out Bolles graduate Osborn Theam (70) for first alternate.

Avret, who represents Southeastern Turfgrass Suppy, began his day at Atlantic Beach trailing William Rehberg of Deerwood by two shots. Avret birdied the fifth hole, eagled No. 6 for the second day in a row on a 25-foot putt set up by a 2-iron approach, and birdied No. 7 to forge a commanding lead.

After making birdie at No. 15, he eagled the 18th on a 105-yard wedge shot from the right fairway bunker.

With the tournament in hand, he wasn't about to back down.

"It's been a long time since I had a number like that so I wanted to go as low as I could," he said.

Avret has won the Northern Section in the past but the Chapter Championship has eluded him for more than two decades.

"I really wanted to win this at some point," he said. "I've never really played well in the chapter. It's hard to explain. But I've got at least one."

Zachary Vinal of The Yards (73) won the assistant division at 1-over 143 with a birdie at No. 18, edging Mitchell Haley of Deerwood (73), who bogeyed the final hole.

U.S. Amateur qualifier

At. St. Johns Golf and Country Club (top three after Tuesday’s second round advance to U.S. Amateur Aug. 15-21 at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J.

First round

Qualified

Andrew Riley 67-66--133

Andrew McLauchlan 68-68--136

Quentin Debove 67-69--136

Alternates

1. Toby Ragland 68-69—137*

2. Osborn Theam 67-70--137

*-Birdied the first playoff hole.

Other score s

Alex Vogelsong 71-68--139

Jordan Batchelor 70-69—139

Robbie Higgins 69-71--140

Jason Duff 73-68--141

Austin Cherichella 73-69—142

Runchanapong Youprayong 71-71--142

Louis Giovacchini 70-72--142

Tyler Brown 72-73—145

Brett Schell 71-74-145

Phillip Dunham 71-74--145

Brock Blais 73-73--146

Andrew Galloway 72-74--146

Connor Holcroft 71-77—148

Landon Durham 73-76—149

Sam Davis 73-78--151

Cameron Reed 73-80--153

Matthew Soucinek 71-86--157

Northern Chapter PGA Championship

At Atlantic Beach Country Club

Overall

Clint Avret, SE Turfgrass Supply 72-64 — 136

Stephanie Connelly-Eiswerth, San Jose 72-71--143

Jeff Hanson, Ponte Vedra Inn 73-72--145

R.J. Milford, New Way Golf Academy 74-72--146

Aaron Russell, Sawgrass CC 77-72--149

Santiago Cavanagh, Flagler College 75-74--149

William Rehberg, Deerwood 70-80--150

Mike Miles, The Yards 75-75--150

Gerry James, Palencia 77-73--150

Jason Bench, Capital City 74-78--152

Sean McGauley, Fleming Island 77-76--153

Jackson Koenig, TPC Sawgrass 75-80--155

James Poole, TPC Sawgrass 75-81--156

Jennifer Borocz, North Florida Section 78-79--157

Rob Lee, Westside Golf Center 84-74--158

Matthew Carroll, Palencia 81-78--159

Marshall Collins, South Hampton 79-83--162

Carl Miller, King & Bear 80-82--162

Nicholas Nuzzo, TPC Sawgrass 76-87--163

Matt Hipps, Amelia National 81-85--166

Kirk Jones, Windsor Parke 86-83--169

Grace Hurley, Ponte Vedra Inn 86-89--175

Greg Ottani, Timuquana 84-94--178

Senior division

Clint Avret, SE Turfgrass Supply 72-64--136

Mike Miles, The Yards 75-75--150

Cary Splane, Marsh Creek 76-74--150

Gerry James, Palencia 77-73--150

Mike Shannon, TPC Sawgrass 74-81--155

James Poole, TPC Sawgrass 75-81--156

Jim Giordano, unattached 80-80--160

Kirk Jones, Windsor Parke 86-83--169

Assistant division

Zachary Vinal, The Yards 70-73--143

Mitchell Haley, Deerwood 71-73--144

Aaron Russell, Sawgrass CC 77-72--149

William Rehberg, Deerwood 70-80--150

Jackson Koenig, TPC Sawgrass 75-80--155

James Poole, TPC Sawgrass 75-81--156

Alex Long, Jacksonville Beach 78-79--157

Nicholas Nuzzo, TPC Sawgrass 76-87--163

Carl Miller, King & Bear 80-82--162

Chase Dubin, Jacksonville Beach 82-88--170

Contact Garry Smits at gsmits@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Seeing red: Amateur or professional, scoring was low at two First Coast golf tournaments

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Celebrity participant joins Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was all smiles Friday at Sisters Creek Marina as the 42nd Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament opened the scales. This year’s tournament is a little different than previous installments. Because of gas prices, the tournament limited fishing to just one day on the water. Many...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
townandtourist.com

35 Romantic Things To Do in Jacksonville, FL

Romance is in the air, and Jacksonville, Florida, is one of the top destinations along the Georgia/Florida line for the perfect romantic getaway. They have excellent restaurants, fun excursions, great hotels, and quite a few hidden gems. If you’re looking for the perfect date, check out our list of 35...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Atlantic Beach, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
City
Golf, FL
News4Jax.com

5K, Sharks, Shrimp: Downtown events could cause traffic woes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With several events happening Saturday night in downtown Jacksonville, including a 5K race, drivers should stay alert for possible detours and traffic backups. The Jumbo Shrimp jump start the night with a game against the Charlotte Knights at 6:35 p.m. at 121 Financial Park. The Shrimp...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Local Dunkin’ offers free coffee and gift card

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — All Sunday, this National Drive-Thru Day, the Dunkin’ located at 610 N Orange Ave, Green Cove Springs, FL is showing their appreciation to local Jacksonville area law enforcement by offering them a Free Medium Hot or Iced coffee when they order through the drive-thru or at the counter.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do With Toddlers in Jacksonville, FL

There are many different things to do with toddlers in Jacksonville, FL, but we can narrow down our list by the ones that we recommend to you. Our favorite family destination is Cummer Museum & Gardens. The interactive play area, Arts Connections, allows toddlers to paint on a digital canvas, dance to music, and even make a garden collage with crayons. The museum is also known for its gardens that overlook the St. Johns River. It is also part of the Blue Star Museum program.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Conn’s HomePlus building-out Jacksonville warehouse space and retail store

Conn’s HomePlus, which intends to open a Jacksonville retail store in the Regency area of Arlington, also is setting up a cross-dock warehouse in Northwest Jacksonville. The city issued a permit July 19 for Action Retail Construction Services of Winter Garden to build-out a 20,170-square-foot warehouse in Lane Industrial Park Building 1 at a cost of $260,000.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Russell
Person
Andrew Riley
floridapolitics.com

Dollars rain down in Commissioner race for western Nassau

Former Commissioner George Spicer kicked off the race by giving $10,000 to his campaign. Thousands of dollars are flying around a Nassau County Board of County Commissioners race, and it’s not the one that’s caught headlines so far. District 4 Commissioner Thomas Ford is in a three-way open Republican Primary with former Commissioner George Spicer and educator Alyson McCullough.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Surfers at Jacksonville Beach help osprey to shore, viewer says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A News4JAX Insider took photos of what he said was an injured osprey that was helped to shore Wednesday at Jacksonville Beach. The photos, he said, were taken at the Jacksonville Beach Pier. He said nearby surfers saw the osprey and helped the bird by using their boards. He said he didn’t witness what happened to the osprey that caused it to land in the ocean.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Coast#Tpc Sawgrass#Wake Forest#U S Amateur
Lauren Fox

North Florida’s electric future

With a new federal infrastructure bill directing funds toward electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and various incentive programs for EVs, including an Environmental Protection Agency rebate program for electric school buses, it may seem the future of transportation is electric. Will this be the case in Clay County?
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

New Catholic bishop installed in the St. Augustine Diocese

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -North Central Florida has a new presiding Catholic bishop. In a ceremony in Jacksonville on Friday, Father Erik Pohlmeier was installed as the 11th bishop of the St. Augustine Diocese. Pohlmeier is 51 years old and comes here from Little Rock, Arkansas. He will preside over more...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Bear sightings in Green Cove Springs

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — There have been multiple bear sightings in Green Cove Springs this month. Two of the sightings were in residential areas. One, a block from Bennett Elementary. Dave Telesco from Florida Fish and Wildlife said it's common for bears to roam in late spring, but...
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
News4Jax.com

Roaches, flying insects shutter popular wing spot for 3 days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Roaches and flies were spotted at several businesses in this week’s restaurant report. Inspectors found 41 small flying insects in the kitchen of the Buffalo Wild Wings by the airport. The inspector also found a live roach in the server station close to the front...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy