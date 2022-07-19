ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Sen. David Perdue says he has 'differences' with GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, but wants to 'help' him beat Stacey Abrams in the Georgia governor's race

From left to right, then-Sen. David Perdue, then-Georgia gubernatorial nominee Brian Kemp, and then-President Donald Trump arrive at a campaign rally in Macon, Ga., on November 4, 2018. AP Photo/John Bazemore
  • David Perdue said he wants to "help" Brian Kemp defeat Stacey Abrams in the Georgia governor's race.
  • "Governor Kemp and I have differences. There's no doubt about that," he said on a recent podcast.
  • Perdue, with the backing of Trump, unsuccessfully challenged Kemp in the GOP gubernatorial primary.

