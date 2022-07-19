Indiana lawmakers to release proposal to restrict abortion Wednesday

Indiana Senate leaders will release their caucuses' proposal to limit abortion access Wednesday afternoon, ending their months-long silence on what their abortion legislation will look like.

House lawmakers previously told IndyStar that the House will take up the abortion bill after it passes the Senate, once lawmakers convene for a special session starting July 25. Republicans have a supermajority in both chambers, which means no Democratic support is needed to pass a bill. Republican lawmakers fall across the spectrum on the issue in Indiana, with some Republicans pushing for a total ban and others preferring to leave abortion legal at 22 weeks after the last menstrual cycle as it is now.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, and Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, will both be in attendance Wednesday afternoon, which means Glick will likely be the author of the abortion bill.

Typically, Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, carries most anti-abortion bills in that chamber and is viewed as a stalwart supporter of anti-abortion causes, so her absence from the bill could mean Republican senators have settled on a less restrictive abortion proposal. Brown told a group of anti-abortion protestors back in January that lawmakers would ban abortion.

More on Indiana laws: What kind of abortion ban will Indiana lawmakers pass? Here's what GOP insiders say.

Beyond that, legislative leadership hasn't provided many clues as to what the bill will look like.

"With the final decision in hand, we can begin to formulate a policy that is right for Indiana that protects unborn children and cares for the health and lives of mothers and their babies," Bray said in a statement after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Minutes before Senate leadership announced plans for the press conference, Sen. Kyle Walker, R-Lawrence, sent out a release detailing where he stood on abortion, becoming the first lawmaker to issue a comprehensive press release on the topic.

Walker, who is up for reelection in one of the state's more competitive districts in November, supports limiting abortion to around 12-15 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest health of the mother and cases of fatal fetal anomaly. Walker faces Jocelyn Vare, who has promised to "protect reproductive rights."

“I have given this a significant amount of thought and I’ve listened to women and parents of all ages about their views on the issue," Walker said in a statement. "Their stories, some heartbreaking, have helped shape my position."

It's unclear if he is in the majority or minority on the Senate side. Most lawmakers have been quiet on the issue.

Evansville Courier & Press reported Tuesday that Sen. Vanetta Becker, R-Evansville, is also urging her colleagues to be wary of taking too rigid a stand against abortion.

Meanwhile on the House side, four political insidersto whom IndyStar spoke, including some lawmakers, said House Republicans likely will back a proposal that at least includes exceptions for rape, incest and life of the pregnant person when they convene for session.

Some lawmakers in the House have publicly called for more restrictive legislation. Republican Rep. John Jacob, R-Indianapolis, for example wants to see a total abortion ban , and Rep. Matt Hostettler, R-Patoka, plans to file a constitutional amendment to "end abortion on demand".

Senate leadership is also expected Wednesdayto detail the caucuses' plans for other legislation that would provide financial relief for Hoosiers and support new and expectant mothers, as well as unveil the chamber's schedule for session. Gov. Eric Holcomb, a Republican, has requested lawmakers pass a bill sending back $225 to each Hoosier income taxpayer in order to provide economic relief.

Call IndyStar reporter Kaitlin Lange at 317-432-9270 or email her at kaitlin.lange@indystar.com. Follow her on Twitter: @kaitlin_lange .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana lawmakers to release proposal to restrict abortion Wednesday