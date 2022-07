DALLAS (KDAF) — What-a-shock this might be for those getting fast food in the Lone Star State as Texas’ most searched chain stays true to home while a majority of the country remains obsessed with Chick-fil-A. While 27 of 50 states are searching for Chick-fil-A the most, according to research done by My Telescope, Texas remains focused in-house as Whataburger keeps its throne. My Telescope said, “Regional chains like Wisconsin-based Culver’s and Texas-headquartered Whataburger were the top results in their respective states, as well as many neighboring states in the region, over other nationally-recognized chains.”

