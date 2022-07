ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to welcome ARCY Art to Wyoming’s Big Show! Known for his paint splashed style of large-scale street art, ARCY has been defining his skills for over a decade. In 2015, ARCY announced his inaugural North American live event mural tour, where he took his skills on the road, spray painting 8′ x 12′ live event walls in front of thousands of onlookers in many of the largest cities across the nation.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 44 MINUTES AGO