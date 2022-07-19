ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

To serve and sacrifice: Corrections trainees make 'Wall of Tribute' for fallen officers

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 5 days ago

To serve and protect. That's the well-known motto of law enforcement agencies around the United States.

While deputies, officers, sheriffs and chiefs serve the community they protect, unintended consequences often arise in the form of officer fatalities .

Corrections class 118 of the George Stone Criminal Justice Academy decided to memorialize those fallen officers of the academy's region — encompassing Escambia, Santa Rosa, Walton and Okaloosa counties — as a class project, christening the "Wall of Tribute" during Tuesday's ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04wWqY_0glMraFj00

Retired Pensacola Police Department Sgt. Mike Simmons, program coordinator for the George Stone Criminal Justice Training Center, told the News Journal that this memorial project — a collection of framed photos hung along the walls of the training center — can be used to remind students of what could happen when they graduate.

"The idea is to try to have it be something that the students here will have a daily reminder of what they'll be in," Simmons said.

The Wall of Tribute features 54 officers killed in the line of duty, dating back to the late 1800s, and three law enforcement K-9s.

One of the fallen officers memorialized on the Wall of Tribute is Escambia County Sheriff's Office Deputy Morley G. "Buddy" Ray, who was killed April 7, 1978.

Training to better serve: Journey down the yellow brick road: ECSO commander graduates from FBI National Academy

ECSO funding: Escambia County and Sheriff's Office reach funding agreement; set $77M budget for 2023

His death came during his shift as a security guard at a Winn Dixie, a job he worked while off duty as a deputy sheriff. Five men attempted to rob the grocery store, and Ray was shot while defending the Winn Dixie from the men.

Ray's granddaughter, corrections officer trainee Regina Ray, is one of the soon-to-be graduates of class 118, and was given the honor of hanging Buddy Ray's memorial photo on the Wall of Tribute.

"To me it means a lot," Regina Ray told the News Journal. "I've always wanted to follow in his footsteps, which is why I became a correctional officer to begin with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GJHxE_0glMraFj00

"I wanted to do the things the way he did them," Regina continued. "Start off as a (correctional officer), and then eventually transfer over to the Escambia County Sheriff's (Office) and then go on from there."

Buddy's wife, Sandra Ray, told the News Journal that she thinks that it is a "great honor" to memorialize not only her husband, but also the other fallen officers to commemorate their service to the community.

During Simmons' ceremony speech, he highlighted Buddy Ray and the impact he had on the community and his family before and after his death.

"As much as we think from a community perspective, or from a brother-sister point of view in the criminal justice community, the pain that came from his death … is excruciating," Simmons said. "For a wife and two little girls to hear they lost their father, they lost their leader, is something you can't imagine unless you're there."

Simmons went on to to explain why he spoke about Buddy's story, saying that his story illustrates what every law enforcement officer on the Wall of Tribute would do and did in their respective communities.

"One reason I wanted to highlight Buddy's story is because it is a good representation for all officers in this line of work," Simmons said. "He was doing what any good person would do. What any good father would do. What any good officer would do. He was protecting people.

"We can't ever pay him for that sacrifice," Simmons continued. "All we can do is recognize it. That is what corrections class 118 has done."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IiZqb_0glMraFj00

Simmons concluded his speech by saying that Buddy Ray sacrificed his life just as every person on the Wall of Tribute did, and they all sacrificed their life for their community.

After corrections officer trainee Matthew Wester finished the roll call of the fallen officers, the Rev. Jim Duck, chaplain with the Pensacola Police Department, closed the ceremony by giving a brief word before praying for current law enforcement officers and those in attendance.

"None of these men laid down their life for us," Duck said, referencing the Wall of Tribute. "All of these men and women that died in the line of duty put themselves in a position to have their lives taken for us. What a difference that makes, when a person is willing to give of himself or herself in a way that most of the rest of the world is not."

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: To serve and sacrifice: Corrections trainees make 'Wall of Tribute' for fallen officers

Comments / 3

Related
WKRG News 5

Missing & endangered man located: Escambia Co.

UPDATE: An updated Facebook post says Countryman was located. ORIGINAL STORY: ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla.. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered man, who was last seen early Saturday morning in Pensacola, according to a Facebook post. William Daniel Countryman, 39, was last seen at around 5:57 a.m. Saturday, […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested for stabbing mother in hand: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed they have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his mother late Saturday night, according to a release from the MPD. Seatreion Stallworth, 20, was arrested for cutting his mother’s hand with a knife. Mobile Police Officers responded to the...
MOBILE, AL
wtvy.com

Panhandle officer wounded, another man dead in shootout

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) -A Florida panhandle police officer was wounded and another man died during a Jackson County, Florida shootout. The Sneads city officer and a county deputy responded to a call along McKeown Road in Jackson County about 8:30 Saturday morning, Sneads Police Chief Michael Miller said in a statement.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Sneads police officer seriously injured in shooting

UPDATE: July 23, 2022 3:59 p.m. SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – A Saturday morning shooting in Jackson County seriously injured an officer with the Sneads Police Department. The officer is in stable condition after being shot while responding to a call around 8:00 in the morning. Police said the officer was dispatched to a disturbance call […]
SNEADS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Pensacola, FL
County
Escambia County, FL
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WJHG-TV

Local Police Officer Recovering Following Saturday Morning Shooting

The Springfield Fire Department's "insurance services office" rating dropped from a 6 to a 3. The Sixth Annual Kohl's Charity Fashion Show kicked off Friday night at the Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf and Spa Resort -- and it all benefits the ARC of the Bay... it's a night to showcase their students with disabilities.
BAY COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for July 21, 2022

Kurtis Lohman, 20, Bonifay, Florida: Battery domestic: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Kelli Slater, 39, Graceville, Florida: Violation of court order: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Denzell Singleton, 28, Alachua, Florida: Failure to appear for driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Au’shea Williams, 31, Palatka,...
GRACEVILLE, FL
WEAR

Help Stuff the Bus for Okaloosa and Walton County

Stuff the Bus helps local students get the tools they need for the upcoming school year! In 2021, we collected nearly $15,000 worth of supplies, impacting over 10,000 students in 53 schools across Okaloosa & Walton counties. Without our community's generosity, students would lack the supplies they need to be successful during the school year.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi National Academy#Trainees#Corrections Officer#Correctional Officer#The News Journal#The Wall Of Tribute#Fbi National Academy Ecso#Sheriff
WJHG-TV

False allegations lead to arrest of Marianna man

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is behind bars after he was falsely accused of brandishing a firearm toward children. According to the Marianna Police Chief, officers responded to a home off of Myles Street in reference to a wanted person. Chief Hayes Baggett said Desmond Martin had an active warrant in Jackson County.
MARIANNA, FL
WKRG News 5

Man shot by ex’s current boyfriend according to Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is recovering after allegedly being shot by his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, according to Mobile Police early Saturday morning. Officers were called for the report of a shooting on the 2000 block of Emogene Street at about 12:30 Saturday morning. A man had been shot during an argument.
MOBILE, AL
WCTV

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in single-car crash in Wakulla County

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A fatal crash occurred Saturday evening on U.S. Highway 319 (Crawfordville Highway) and Zion Hill Road in Wakulla County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Upon FHP and other local agencies’ arrival, they found an SUV that had been rolled over several times. The...
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WEAR

19-year-old wanted for triple-shooting in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 19-year-old is wanted on three counts of attempted homicide for a shooting earlier this year in Escambia County. Escambia County Sheriff's Office is looking for Traekese Devon Calhoun. Deputies say he's wanted for a shooting on May 4 on the 30-block of Besma Drive. Calhoun...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Three Crestview area residents charged with armed burglary, grand theft

CRESTVIEW, Fla. — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested three individuals from the Crestview area following reports of multiple vehicle burglaries, gunfire, and the sounds of racing cars in the Auburn community. Residents in the Autumn Woods subdivision reported gunfire and the sound of cars...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Family to I-65 crash victim devastated after mother is killed

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -FOX 10 News spoke with the family of a woman who died in a wreck this week on I-65. Brittany Talbot of Jay, Florida, and Christopher Knighten of Atmore were both killed in that multi-vehicle crash that left several people injured. Talbot’s sister Mary Talbot says the...
ATMORE, AL
WMBB

Why are so many police officers out in the area?

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — You might have noticed an increase of police officers out on the streets this week. They are in the midst of ‘Operation Southern Slow Down.’ It’s a high-visibility enforcement effort to reduce fatalities and serious injuries on roadways. Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Alabama law enforcement agencies are all […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile doctor charged in deadly wreck asks judge for more freedom

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile neurosurgeon charged in the crash that killed a medical student in 2020 was back in court Thursday morning asking for more freedoms under his bond so that he can work. Jonathan Nakhla stood before a judge Thursday morning asking permission to travel from...
utv44.com

Atmore man and Florida woman killed in Creola crash

CREOLA, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a multi-vehicle crash at approximately 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, has claimed the lives of an Atmore man and a Jay, Fla., woman. Brittney K. Talbot, 37, was fatally injured when the 2001 Honda Civic she was driving was struck by a 2021 Dodge Ram driven by David R. Mayfield, 35, of Springville.
CREOLA, AL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy