Pinnacle Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $145.1 million.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based bank said it had earnings of $1.86 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68 per share.

The regional bank operator posted revenue of $417.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $390.1 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $361.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PNFP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PNFP