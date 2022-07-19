ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB All-Star Game: MVP winners, trophy, prizes

Baseball’s biggest stars gather annually for the Midsummer Classic, and one player always shines brighter than the rest. The MLB All-Star Game dates back over 90 years, and the league began naming an MVP for the game in 1962. Since then, the award has been handed out 61 times, but it...

Former Cubs outfielder Dwight Smith dies at 58

Former Cubs outfielder Dwight Smith has died at 58 years old, the Braves announced Friday. Smith, a third-round draft pick by the Cubs in 1984, played eight big-league seasons from 1989-96, spending five of those on the North Side. He finished second in National League Rookie of the Year voting...
Bubic goes 7, Royals edge Rays 4-2 to win series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kris Bubic went seven strong innings, Hunter Dozier and MJ Melendez had late-inning RBIs and the Kansas City Royals beat Tampa Bay 4-2 on Sunday, winning a series against the Rays for the first time in five years. Dozier snapped a 2-all tie with two outs in the seventh when he singled off Brooks Raley (1-1) to score Whit Merrifield. Melendez added an insurance run with a double down the left-field line in the eighth. The Royals overcame the loss of Bobby Witt Jr. for their first series win against the Rays since 2017. They broke an 11-series losing streak to the American League East. Bubic (2-6) tied with a season high by pitching seven innings. He gave up two runs on four hits, walked three and struck out four.
Tapia, Blue Jays take advantage of Boston blunders for sweep

BOSTON (AP) — Raimel Tapia had three hits and drove in four runs, giving him 10 RBIs for the series, and Vladimir Guerrero had four hits for the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday as they pounded the bumbling Boston Red Sox 8-4 to complete a three-game sweep. Two days after Tapia had an inside-the-park grand slam in a record-setting 28-5 victory, he had a bases-loaded triple to spot Toronto to a 5-0 lead off top Boston prospect Brayan Bello (0-2) — one of five players in the Red Sox lineup who started the season in the minors. The Blue Jays also took advantage of three errors and a series of other blunders by Boston, which is just a half-game out of last place in the AL East. On the day David Ortiz was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame about a four-hour drive to the west, the Red Sox lost their fifth straight game, their ninth of the last 10 and 13th out of 16. Boston, which was a season-high 11 games above .500 on June 27, has not won a series against an AL East opponent in 12 tries this season.
Ozzie Guillén: Minnie Miñoso is "our Jackie Robinson"

Minnie Miñoso is once again the talk of baseball as he is inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Unfortunately, "Mr. White Sox" won't get the chance to put into full context the depth of his legacy as a trailblazer for the game of baseball. But on Sunday, Ozzie Guillén minced no words in comparing his legacy with that of the game's most important figure.
Dodgers Drew Largest Crowd Of 2022 MLB Season Against Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers opened the second half of the 2022 season by hosting division-rival San Francisco Giants with a promotional Cody Bellinger bobblehead giveaway. Thursday’s game drew an announced attendance of 53,165, which was the team’s 10th sellout of the season and the largest paid attendance in all of Major league Baseball this year.
MLB Teams Are Reportedly Calling The Angels About This Superstar

Morosi: "Sources: @MLB teams are calling #Angels to express trade interest in Shohei Ohtani, but the Angels are indicating they have no plans to move the superstar before the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline. @MLBNetwork @MLBNetworkRadio." Morosi added that the Angels have on plans to move the two-time MLB All-Star. It's...
San Francisco's Austin Slater leading off on Friday night

San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater is starting in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Slater will man center field after Mike Yastrzemski was shifted to right and Luis Gonzalez was rested. In a matchup against left-hander Tyler Anderson, our models project Slater to score 11.2 FanDuel points at...
Pete Rose to appear on Philadelphia Phillies' field with 1980 World Series title team

PHILADELPHIA -- Pete Rose will make an appearance on the field in Philadelphia next month for the first time since receiving a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball. Rose agreed to the lifetime ban in August 1989 after an investigation for MLB by lawyer John Dowd found Rose placed numerous bets on the Cincinnati Reds to win from 1985 to '87 while playing for and managing the team.
Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago White Sox minor leaguers banned for positive tests

NEW YORK -- Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Joalbert Angulo was suspended for 60 games and Chicago White Sox outfielder Terrell Tatum for 50 on Friday following positive tests under baseball's minor league drug program. Angulo, a 20-year-old with the Dominican Summer League Phillies, tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Tamoxifen, which...
Luis Gonzalez kept on Giants' bench Friday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Luis Gonzalez is not starting in Friday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gonzalez will sit after the Giants decided to name Mike Yastrzemski and Austin Slater as their starting right and center fielders. Per Baseball Savant on 146 batted balls this season, Gonzalez has recorded...
White Sox Report Card: 2022 First Half Grades

Editor's Note: "White Sox Report Card: 2022 First Half Grades" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Cubs sign 8 of top 10 draft picks, including Horton

The Cubs announced they have so far signed eight of their top 10 picks in the 2022 MLB Draft, including first-round selection Cade Horton. In addition to Horton, the Cubs have signed shortstop Christopher Paciolla (third round), and right-handed pitchers Brandon Birdsell (fifth), Will Frisch (sixth), Nick Hull (seventh), Mason McGwire (eighth), Connor Noland (ninth) and Brody McCullough (10th).
Luis Robert lands on injured list with lightheadedness

White Sox center fielder Luis Robert is on the 10-day injured list with "lightheadedness and blurred vision" he experienced in the series against the Minnesota Twins. Robert left during the seventh inning of an 6-2 win over the Twins with lightheadedness. La Russa said after the game he would see a specialist on Monday to figure out the issue.
