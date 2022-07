Tiffin, Ohio — Great Lakes Community Action Partnership (GLCAP) reminds those who need cooling assistance that the Summer Crisis Program is here to help through Sept. 30. The Summer Crisis Program can help eligible Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, and Wood County residents receive up to $500 if they are a customer of a regulated utility or $800 if they are a customer of unregulated utilities such as electric cooperatives and municipal utilities.

WOOD COUNTY, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO