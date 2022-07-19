Kinexus Group reviews workforce numbers in Michigan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After a 3-1 defeat on Saturday night in Flint, the South Bend Lions second season has come to an end, after making their first playoff appearance in USL 2 by winning their first division title. There’s a lot to build off of. Head coach Thiago...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Indiana Michigan Power is currently reporting over 7,000 customers are without power after storms rolled through Michiana Saturday morning. Areas like Benton Harbor and Saint Joseph, Michigan currently have over 600 people without power, and South Bend has almost 1,000 people without power. Places like Jamestown, and Oseola are also seeing hundreds of people without power. There is not currently a timetable for when power will be back for those without power.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Chevrolet is making a comeback in South Bend. Plans call for the construction of a new Chevy dealership on the city’s south side, off Ireland Road. Gates Chevrolet closed its downtown South Bend store in 2008. At the time, it was operating out of...
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Day one of the Elkhart County Fair is officially in the books! And the first night ended in style!. At the grandstand tonight, a hot air balloon chase featuring Goshen’s mayor, Jeremy Stutsman. Friday’s event included 10 hot air balloons, which floated into the...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Did a local power company misuse its power?. Indiana’s Court of Appeals has a constitutional problem with the recent use of eminent domain on the part of Indiana Michigan Power. The sharply worded ruling states that “property owners have a right to defend against...
Jack Springgate got a look at some prehistoric fun you can have at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair. The fair is open for the next nine days—and there’s plenty of food, festivities, and fun to be had!. Livestock at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair. Updated: 5 hours ago.
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A Concord High School student said Rio Allred’s story helped save her life. Rio died by suicide back in March, after heartbreaking claims that she was bullied at school. Students across Michiana are opening up about being bullied even demanding schools do more. On Friday...
MICHIANA. (WNDU) - Morning storms are going to create a hot and humid weekend in Michiana. With the heat index, temperatures could feel anywhere from five to ten degrees hotter than they read on the thermostat. Doctors from Beacon Health System say that it is important to know the impact...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Music, food, and fun took over downtown South Bend right outside the Morris Theatre!. “Fridays by the Fountain” are back for the summer at the Jon Hunt Memorial Plaza. Southside Denny took the stage all the while people enjoyed a bite to eat out...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating an incident in Mishawaka Friday evening. A police presence was called to an incident with that occurred on Main Street near Edison Lakes Parkway in Mishawaka. Follow 16 News Now on air and online as we continue to bring you the latest...
THREE OAKS, Mich. (WNDU) - The School of American Music (SAM) held its third annual American Music Festival Saturday afternoon. The music festival took place in Three Oaks, Michigan, at Dewey Cannon Park. Attendees were treated to a wide variety of distinctly American music, including blues, bluegrass, and Jazz. Some...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Epilepsy is diagnosed in about 200,000 people every year, but did you know that seizures of different kinds can affect animals, too? Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser has important information about these seizures and how to recognize epilepsy. If you want to contact the...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In conjunction with their 111th anniversary, Saints Peter and Paul Church hold its annual Serb Fest. The annual Serb Fest is a day where the community comes together to celebrate Serbian culture and support a great cause. Festival goers were treated to homemade cuisine, live...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 4th annual Westside BBQ and Craft Festival is taking place on Sunday, July 24, in South Bend!. From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., you can sample barbequed foods made by the area’s best chefs and find unique gifts and art produced by local artists and crafters. There will also be activities for kids, including a bounce house!
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a crash in St. Joseph County, Mich., on Thursday. According to Michigan State Police from the Marshall Post who were dispatched to the crash, a semi-truck was driving south on U.S. 131 near Youngs Prairie Road in Constantine Township when a pickup traveling north crossed the centerline and hit the semi head-on.
Rides are a staple at any fair, and the Elkhart County 4-H Fair is no exception. Food is a staple of any fair, and the Elkhart County 4-H Fair is no exception... especially when it comes to the fair’s steakburgers. Elkhart County 4-H Fair underway. Updated: 4 hours ago.
The Young McDonald’s Barn is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Jack Springgate got in on the fun at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair on Friday. Jack Springgate got a look at how elephant ears are made at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair. Staying safe in the...
