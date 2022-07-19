ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor’s Office: No special session to address abortion ban

By Zach Hester
 5 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — After the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the leader of Alabama’s House Democrats asked Governor Kay Ivey to call a special session to discuss an end to the state’s newly-enforceable near-total ban on abortion.

Ivey’s office says that plan is a no-go.

According to Ivey’s Communications Director Gina Maiola, “There will not be a special session on the 2019 Alabama Human Life Protection Act. Governor Ivey has made her position on this clear, and that is that she wanted to see this 2019 law enacted.”

The call for a special session stems from a letter sent to Ivey by House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels (D-Huntsville). Read the full letter here .

“Republican lawmakers were wrong to ignore the advice of the Democratic Caucus when we urged them not to pass this legislation in 2019,” Daniels wrote.

Daniels said despite his caucus walking out when House Bill 314 was brought to the floor, the near-total ban on abortions passed the state house – without exceptions for rape or incest.

The only exception to the ban is a medical emergency threatening the health of the mother.

As previously reported , the 2019 ban makes performing an abortion at any stage of pregnancy a felony punishable by anywhere from 10 years to life in prison for the provider. The law was blocked by a federal judge until Roe was overturned last month.

“Despite the medical emergency exceptions provided in HB 314, there is still valid reason for us to be very concerned about this law jeopardizing the health and life of mothers,” Daniels continued.

Daniels cited issues like hospitals refusing to see pregnant patients for fear of violating their state’s ban, the victimization of rape and incest survivors, and Alabama’s maternal mortality rate as factors that should lead to the ban being removed.

“We have seen how children as young as 10 years old have been raped, impregnated, and forced to navigate the fact that their state, like Alabama, does not allow abortions even in these horrific instances,” he stated.

At a rally in Madison County on Sunday , Daniels, along with Rep. Laura Hall (D-Huntsville), stressed the need for action.

“What’s next? Is it contraceptives next?” Daniels stated. “They are going to continue until they’ve taken all of our rights, and so it’s time for us to stand up as a community.”

With no special session expected, the Alabama Legislature won’t meet again until March 2023.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

