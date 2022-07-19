ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

7 Tennessee counties should start wearing masks again, says CDC

By Alicia Patton
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago
Tennessee Flag. Coronavirus Covid 19 in U.S. State. Medical mask isolate on a black background. Face and mouth masks for protection against airborne infections…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The CDC says residents in seven Tennessee counties should bring back the masks as COVID-19 cases rise and spread quickly in the areas.

The CDC divides every county in the U.S. into three categories: high, medium and low. Several Middle Tennessee counties have moved into the ‘high’ category for community spread.

Data released by the CDC shows that seven counties in the Volunteer State are in the ‘high’ category which means that 200 new cases have been reported per 100,000 people in the past seven days.

Counties listed within the ‘high’ category can also see more than 20 COVID-19 hospital admissions in a week, says the CDC.

According to the CDC, Davidson, Robertson, Hickman, Humphreys, Benton, Decatur, and Henry counties are currently in the high category.

Officials say residents in these areas should wear a mask in public regardless of vaccination status, have a plan for rapid testing provided, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, and follow CDC recommendations when it comes to isolation and quarantine if you come in contact with COVID-19 or experience symptoms.

The CDC says Tennessee’s positivity rate is now at 25%. From the week of July 3 to July 9 the state saw more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths, and 11 hospitalizations.

Comments / 149

James Spears Jr.
4d ago

People in Tennessee will not do this again. We don't jump through hoops like people do in the snowflake states. Try your little joke somewhere else. It's not happening in Tennessee.

Reply(24)
72
John Williams
4d ago

Im sorry. but 2,000 new cases and only 7 deaths and 11 hospitalizations isnt panic worthy. Odd that the article doesnt mention which variant these new cases have.

Reply(7)
28
LeAnn Henson
4d ago

This is ridiculous. people deal with it. we have to learn to live with it. This is like the flu. Nobody has to wear a mask for the flu. you can be vaccinated, boosted with 6 shots, you can still get it. what is the point of all this now. it should be optional, if you want to wear a mask,go right ahead.

Reply(3)
21
crossvillenews1st.com

TIANEPTINE – WHAT IS IT AND WHY IS IT BANNED FROM TN STORES AS OF JULY 1ST

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Madisonville Police Department recently confiscated more than 50 bottles of a Tianeptine from local convenience store shelves after over-the-counter sales of the substance were banned in Tennessee. Tianeptine, which is marketed as an antidepressant, became illegal to sell over the counter in Tennessee as...
MADISONVILLE, TN
tbinewsroom.com

Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Knoxville, Nashville, and Jackson

TBI CONTRACT ANALYST – INT. Enters and monitors contract accounts payables ensuring all appropriate accounting strings and supporting documentation are submitted. Notifies TBI Professional Standards Unit (PSU) that Special Contract Requests have been approved and contracts can be completed for drafting and signatures. Monitors the approval process of contracts and notifies appropriate stakeholders to ensure process efficiency and continuity. Tracks and informs appropriate stakeholders of contract expiration dates. Collects data for TBI customized reports for management and internal stakeholders (e.g., annual temporary employee reports, legislative budget reports, etc.). Submits and notifies internal and external stakeholders of fully executed contracts. Establishes and maintains the official contract record to meet record retention requirements. Completes contract summary sheets to ensure accuracy and compliance with the State of Tennessee. Monitors vendor Attestation and insurance updates to determine compliance with contracts.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Rutherford County officials locate missing juvenile

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s office located a missing juvenile Saturday. Authorities are looking for missing juvenile Kyle Smith, who left his Rhodes Lane home Friday night and had reportedly not returned home. At 1:36 p.m., officials confirmed that Kyle had been located.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
