MARIN CITY -- Authorities confirmed that a triple shooting in Marin City has injured three victims, including one person who died from their injuries late Sunday morning, according to the Marin County Sheriff.The Marin County Sheriff's Office Twitter account posted at 10:40 a.m. that deputies and area fire personnel were at the scene of a shooting in the area of Cole Drive in Marin City with more than one victim. Authorities later confirmed they were called to the incident shortly after 10 a.m. Marin County Fire also said that at least one person was transported to Marin General for treatment.At around...

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 41 MINUTES AGO