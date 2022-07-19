ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison County, VT

Drug price negotiations would begin in 2026 under proposed bill

WCAX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh-risk bear conflicts, including home and vehicle entries, are on the rise, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. Primary Preview: Meet the candidates for Chittenden...

www.wcax.com

WCAX

Sununu signs law to prevent assaults on health care workers

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Health care facilities in New Hampshire will have to implement and maintain workplace violence prevention programs under a new law. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed seven bills into law this week, including a Senate bill designed to require the violence prevention programs and establish a health care workplace safety commission, according to his office. Lawmakers began working to create the new requirements after the death of a hospital security guard who was assaulted at work in December 2020. Richard Semo died from injuries sustained in an attack in the parking lot of Frisbie Memorial Hospital. Sununu signed the bill outside the hospital.
LAW
WCAX

Scott announces $48M allocated for broadband expansion across Vermont

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott and several broadband leaders gathered in East Montpelier Friday to announce an additional $48 million in broadband construction grant awards. Organizers say the goal is to construct the backbone networks that will pave the way for statewide fast service. This additional...
EAST MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Vt. digital services secretary cited after parking dispute

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s digital services secretary has been cited for disorderly conduct after a parking dispute. Montpelier Police say it happened Wednesday in the parking lot of the DMV Building on State Street. According to police, Jason Carrara, 39, of Chester, was parked in Secretary John Quinn’s...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Community partners host ‘Hate-Free Vermont’ forum

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - What is a hate crime and how does our legal system address them? Those were the two biggest questions posed at Thursday’s ‘Hate-Free Vermont’ forum in Rutland. “The goal was to understand how hate and bias show up in Vermont and what are...
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Soaring hotel prices coincide with height of Vt. tourism season

Fort Ticonderoga to stage first-ever reenactment of 1759 ‘Siege of Carillon’. Fort Ticonderoga in New York’s North Country reenacts many battles in American History. Maple Roots Festival cranks up tunes in central Vermont. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Maple Roots Festival in Montpelier helped raise money for local...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont State Police investigate possible hate crime

ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a possible hate crime in Isle La Motte Saturday morning. Police say after 1:00 a.m. fire crews were called to a home in Isle La Motte for reports of flags that were set on fire. The investigation reveals that...
ISLE LA MOTTE, VT
WCAX

Nevada man pleads guilty in Vt. murder-for-hire scheme

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One of the middlemen in the 2018 murder-for-hire of a Vermont man admitted on Friday to his role in the multi-state scheme. Aron Lee Ethridge, 42, of Nevada pleaded guilty in federal court in Burlington to two counts -- using interstate commerce to arrange the murder of 49-year-old Gregory Davis of Danville, and conspiracy to kidnap with death resulting.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vt. search and rescue officials say hiker distress calls skyrocketing

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Summer in Vermont is a great time for hiking. And every day, more and more people are hitting the trails, both seasoned hikers and newcomers. But whether you’ve been hiking your entire life or you’re just starting out, there are certain precautions you should take to avoid dangerous situations.
STOWE, VT
WCAX

‘Long 3 years’: NH Trial to start in deaths of 7 motorcyclists

RANDOLPH, N.H. (AP) - The trial for a commercial truck driver charged with causing the deaths of seven motorcycle club members in New Hampshire is about to start more than three years after the 2019 crash that devastated the region’s close-knit biker community and exposed flaws in state driver record keeping.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCAX

Tips for staying safe in the heat

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On a hot summer’s day -- Vermonters are out and about. But a heat advisory is issued throughout the state and many are feeling it. These advisories occur when temperatures rise from 95 to 104 degrees. The National Weather Service says they’re issued based on...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Maple Roots Festival cranks up tunes in central Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Maple Roots Festival in Montpelier helped raise money for local and regional musicians during the pandemic, when performances were halted. Now, for the second year, the music festival it has spawned is back in central Vermont. It started off as just an idea between friends...
MONTPELIER, VT

