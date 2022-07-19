Drug price negotiations would begin in 2026 under proposed bill

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Health care facilities in New Hampshire will have to implement and maintain workplace violence prevention programs under a new law. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed seven bills into law this week, including a Senate bill designed to require the violence prevention programs and establish a health care workplace safety commission, according to his office. Lawmakers began working to create the new requirements after the death of a hospital security guard who was assaulted at work in December 2020. Richard Semo died from injuries sustained in an attack in the parking lot of Frisbie Memorial Hospital. Sununu signed the bill outside the hospital.

