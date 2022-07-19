ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

Cross country: Verona boys fundraising for Colorado training trip

By Mark Nesbitt Sports editor
veronapress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlake Oleson and returning Verona boys cross country runners are taking their training up a notch. A group of 15 runners for the Wildcats are going to Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Aug. 3, and will run for nine days more than one mile above sea level. The training in...

www.veronapress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
veronapress.com

PHOTOS: Summer school is in session

The sun is shining bright, the air is hot and humid, and the cicadas are buzzing – it may be summer, but school is still in session – summer school, that is. July is summer school month for Verona Area School District, and around 720 students are spread across Sugar Creek Elementary School and Verona Area High School taking a variety of courses both for fun and academic enrichment.
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Early voting hours for the August 9 Partisan Primary

Tuesday, August 9 is a Primary Partisan election. Early voting is set to begin this week. The first day to vote early is Tuesday, July 26 and the last day to vote early is Friday, August 5. For Town of Verona residents, early voting takes place at the Town Hall,...
VERONA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
Verona, WI
Government
Verona, WI
Sports
Local
Colorado Society
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Verona, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
veronapress.com

National Night Out Against Crime set for August 2

The Verona Police Department will be hosting its annual National Night Out Against Crime from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2. The event is back after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year's event will include a landing from the Med Flight Helicopter, an Air...
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Letter: Mike Bare’s Experience with Feingold Sets Him Apart

Things are troubling in the State Capitol right now. We need legislators who know what they’re doing, can get things done, and won’t be intimidated. My friend Mike Bare is running for State Assembly and he will be that kind of legislator. Mike and I worked together for...
DANE COUNTY, WI
veronapress.com

Letter: Support Mike Bare in the 80th Assembly District

As a parent, career-long educator, school board member, and public school advocate, I am endorsing and voting for Mike Bare for State Assembly in the 80th District. Mike has years of experience working on public policy issues including education and has had bipartisan success in many of his policy initiatives. His list of accomplishments on the Dane County Board show what a hard worker he is, and that he values and works for families and education. Mike has worked on income inequality issues affecting students outside of schools, and helped secure COVID relief funding for mental health services for students and staff. He has also worked with educators and administrators on issues related to school safety. He has earned the “Gun Sense Candidate” designation from Moms Demand because he actively supports common sense gun control to keep our schools safe.
DANE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy