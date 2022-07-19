ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man assaults, threatens to kill 72-year-old mother

By Autumn Scott
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HN0Fi_0glMoZr900
Troy Jones

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing serious charges after he allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill his 72-year-old mother at her North Memphis home.

Police say it started Monday when Troy Jones and his mother got into an argument at her home on Speed Street.

According to an affidavit, Jones got in his mother’s face and started cursing at her. At one point, her son allegedly told her “I’m gonna die today, sure gonna kill you” before knocking her to the living room floor.

When the victim got up, Jones grabbed her by the throat but she managed to push him away from her. Afterward, Jones allegedly picked up a statue and told his mother “I’m going to kill you.”

The victim said Jones then took her keys, locked the door so she couldn’t leave the house, and threatened to burn her house down if she called police.

A neighbor called police when the victim was eventually able to get out of the house.

Jones has been charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, and elderly adult abuse. He is due in court Wednesday.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Separate shootings leave two dead in one day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after being killed Sunday morning in separate shootings. A man was shot dead Sunday morning in the 1500 block of Parkway View Circle. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. Officers pronounced the victim dead on the scene. The known suspect fled the scene, according to police. MPD later […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman jumps out moving car during police pursuit: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with domestic assault after hitting his girlfriend in the face several times before she jumped out of a moving vehicle. Before the incident, court documents state that Manuel Romero told the victim he did not take his medication and did not feel right. The victim said she called 911 when Romero began punching her in the face several times while he was driving.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
localmemphis.com

Sunday morning shooting leaves one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting took place Sunday morning in the 1500 block of Parkway View Circle that left one victim dead, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said that they were on the scene at 9 a.m. and that one male shooting victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene. There is a known male suspect that fled the scene, according to MPD.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of firing shots into ex-girlfriend’s home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing charges after he was accused of firing shots into his ex-girlfriend’s home. Police say officers responded to a home on Forest Valley Cove off of Sunny Morning Drive at around 2:32 a.m. Friday. The victim reportedly told police her ex-boyfriend, identified...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
WREG

Man hit, killed by vehicle in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being hit by an unknown vehicle in South Memphis Saturday morning, police say. The crash happened at South Lauderdale Street and East Person Avenue just after 5:45 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police do not have any suspect...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man convicted in fatal shooting at airport area motel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been convicted in a 2018 fatal shooting at motel in the airport area. The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says 35-year-old Travis Haynes, also known as Travis Cleveland, was convicted of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and being convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man indicted for the death of his girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was indicted for first degree murder of his girlfriend. On Jan 1, 2022 investigators were called to a scene on Walnut Grove Road where a vehicle had crashed into a pole, District Attorney General Amy Weirich says. The investigators found that the victim was...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Arrest made in shooting that killed 1, injured 2 in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for killing one person and injuring two others during a shooting in Southeast Memphis earlier this month. Police say Anthony Jones allegedly shot the victims around midnight on July 14. Jones is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of reckless endangerment, and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man fires shot, causes crash in North Memphis: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested after police say he fired a shot at his child’s mother and caused a crash in North Memphis. Police say at around 5:13 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of shots fired at Chelsea Avenue and Warford Street. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect wanted in Forrest City drive-by shootings captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A suspect who was wanted for two drive-by shootings in Forrest City, Arkansas, was captured by law enforcement Friday afternoon. Law enforcement officials confirmed that 20-year-old Jaqwan Norris was captured on Good Hope Road in Forrest City after being on the run for more than a month. WREG previously reported that a man […]
FORREST CITY, AR
WREG

Nutbush residence closed as public nuisance: DA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Nutbush residence has been closed as a public nuisance after the D.A. Office said it has been associated with drug trafficking, violent crime and homicides. Neighbors in the area described the home in the 1600 block of National Street as a “crack house” where people...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy