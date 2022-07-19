Man assaults, threatens to kill 72-year-old mother

Troy Jones

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing serious charges after he allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill his 72-year-old mother at her North Memphis home.

Police say it started Monday when Troy Jones and his mother got into an argument at her home on Speed Street.

According to an affidavit, Jones got in his mother’s face and started cursing at her. At one point, her son allegedly told her “I’m gonna die today, sure gonna kill you” before knocking her to the living room floor.

When the victim got up, Jones grabbed her by the throat but she managed to push him away from her. Afterward, Jones allegedly picked up a statue and told his mother “I’m going to kill you.”

The victim said Jones then took her keys, locked the door so she couldn’t leave the house, and threatened to burn her house down if she called police.

A neighbor called police when the victim was eventually able to get out of the house.

Jones has been charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, and elderly adult abuse. He is due in court Wednesday.