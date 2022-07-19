ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Louisiana judge extends order blocking statewide abortion ban until July 29

By Bjorn Morfin
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8Ux8_0glMoWCy00
A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Baton Rouge, La. (KLFY) – A Baton Rouge judge has extended a temporary restraining order aimed to block the state of Louisiana from enforcing a statewide abortion ban.

In the wake of the Supreme Court of the United States overturning Roe v. Wade, Chief Judge Donald R. Johnson of the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge made the temporary restraining order extension today.

The extension will last at least through July 29, as the order reads “the temporary restraining order expires upon this Court’s decision on the trial of petitioners’ Application for Preliminary Injunction, or at the end of 10 days from its date.”

The order is to “be maintained in full force and effect, directed to defendants, Jeff Landry, in his official capacity as Attorney General of Louisiana, and Courtney N. Phillips, in her official capacity as Secretary of Louisiana Department of Health.”

What this means, is that from today, residents of Louisiana will be able to undergo abortion procedures for at least the next 10 days. From there, the order may be extended or pulled back.

Your KLFY News 10 team will keep you updated as this all unfolds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hwNC3_0glMoWCy00
Courtesy WVLA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

‘No one is listening’: Alabama Democrats respond to governor’s rejection of special session request to reconsider abortion law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Democrats say they’ll have to find other ways to advocate for abortion rights policy after Gov. Kay Ivey rejected their request for a special session to reconsider Alabama’s abortion law. House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels sent a letter to the governor Tuesday, whose office later responded that a session wouldn’t […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WashingtonExaminer

Entire police force quits over manager who held 'progressively responsible positions'

The entire police force for the small North Carolina town of Kenly tendered its resignation in protest over a newly hired town manager. Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson announced the resignations and cited a "hostile work environment" that ensued since the hiring of the manager, who began serving in her post back in June and had been touted by the town for previously working in "progressively responsible positions."
KENLY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Landry
CBS 42

Future unknown for downtown Opelika shops destroyed in overnight fire

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — An overnight fire in downtown Opelika remains under investigation after flames, smoke, and water damage destroys several businesses, devastating downtown merchants and loyal customers. An investigation into what sparked the fire along South Railroad Avenue is ongoing. The fire started at Ma Fia’s Italian restaurant, with fire crews getting called to […]
OPELIKA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Politics Courts#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Supreme Court#Klfy News
CBS 42

More than 49,000 Alabamians impacted by power outages

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Severe weather across central Alabama has led to thousands of residents suffering from power outages. According to Alabama Power, there are 1,125 power outages at this time with 49,299 customers being impacted. Storms are expected to last throughout most of Thursday night. Stay with CBS...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Plane makes hard-landing in Smith Lake

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a small plane landing in Smith Lake Saturday afternoon in Cullman. According to ALEA troopers, the plane executed a hard-landing on Smith Lake near Crane Creek. The plane was not severely damaged and there were no reported injuries.
CULLMAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS 42

Have you seen Chucky in your neighborhood? This 5-year-old Alabama boy hopes you’re afraid.

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) – Kendra Walden wasn’t sure what she’d seen. She sat in the passenger seat as her colleague drove down a hilly, residential street in Pinson. “That looks like a real-life Chucky,” she said. Walden and her colleague thought they were hallucinating for a moment. The “Chucky,” though, wasn’t a mirage. He was waiting on the car to pass, staring at them intently as they slowly rolled by. Walden’s colleague turned around. They had to be sure of what they’d seen.
PINSON, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy