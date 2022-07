HERSHEY, Pa. — The Project Talk Trial, a national study of two advance care planning interventions in underserved communities, will soon expand its reach to include individuals with mild cognitive impairment and those at risk for Alzheimer’s disease and its related dementias. Hospice Foundation of America (HFA) has partnered with researchers at Penn State College of Medicine and University of Kentucky on the five-year, randomized controlled trial funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

HERSHEY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO