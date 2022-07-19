Part of Kilpatrick Turnpike reopened after injury collision

NORMAN, Okla. — Students cycling cross country for six weeks ended their trip after three due to a tragic accident in Norman. The organization, called Overland Summers, told KOCO 5 that the person killed along Highway 9 near Morning Glory Drive last Friday was a high school student. The group has since put out a message saying the student fell off their bike and was hit by a car going the same direction.

NORMAN, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO