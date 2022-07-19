Part of Kilpatrick Turnpike reopened after injury collision

OKLAHOMA CITY — A semi hauling cattle caught fire on Interstate 40. On Friday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a scene on I-40 at Mustang Road where a semi caught fire. The Oklahoma City Fire Department, Oklahoma City Police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol were on the scene...
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. — A woman was killed while standing in the lanes of Highway 74 when a car hit her, according to an advisory from the state Department of Public Safety. The accident happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday roughly two miles south of Maysville. Jamie Akerman was pronounced...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A child suffered critical injuries in a vehicle crash in Oklahoma City Thursday night. The crash occurred on Harrah Road shortly before 10:10 p.m. A pickup truck turned left in front of the vehicle that the child was traveling in, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department official.
Authorities are responding to a shooting that left one person injured Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The shooting happened near Linwood Boulevard and North Western Avenue. Oklahoma City police said one person shot themself in the leg while being under the influence. The victim is being transported to a...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials are responding to a fatal crash in Oklahoma City. On Wednesday, officials responded to a deadly crash on North MacArthur Boulevard. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are investigating after shots were fired during a possible drive-by in a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood. The incident happened just after 1:30 a.m. Friday near Southwest 27th Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Officers found shell casings and are working to determine where they came from. Police...
Yukon Police said one person was arrested after a chase Thursday morning. Officers said they first tried to pull the suspect over at Yukon Parkway and Main Street, but the driver would not stop. Police eventually conducted a successful pit-maneuver outside city limits in Canadian County. Police have not yet...
NORMAN, Okla. — Students cycling cross country for six weeks ended their trip after three due to a tragic accident in Norman. The organization, called Overland Summers, told KOCO 5 that the person killed along Highway 9 near Morning Glory Drive last Friday was a high school student. The group has since put out a message saying the student fell off their bike and was hit by a car going the same direction.
GUTHRIE, Okla. — The heat and wind combinations were a one-two punch for fires Thursday in the Oklahoma City metro, creating some close calls. "We did have an outbuilding on fire that was about 50% involved," said Scott Douglas with the Oklahoma City Fire Department. "And from there, the fire spread to a trailer full of tires."
STROUD, Okla. — A woman died after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on the Turner Turnpike near Stroud. Lincoln County Emergency Management officials said three vehicles were involved in a crash in the eastbound lanes of the Turner Turnpike near mile marker 175. Pictures showed that at least one tractor-trailer caught fire.
Oklahoma City police arrested a man in connection to an accident that killed an Edmond police officer. Jay Fite was arrested on complaints of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree murder. According to OCPD, Fite was driving a utility truck that crashed into a group of vehicles that were stopped at a...
BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH) — A Bethany man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex. Authorities said Mark Anthony Johnson, 40, was killed during a shooting at the Western Oaks Apartment Complex on Wednesday night. The police department has requested help from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation...
Del City police said it is investigating a deadly shooting in a residential neighborhood. The shooting, which has been ruled a homicide, happened at a home July 16 near South Sunnylane Road and Tinker Diagonal Street. Authorities responded to the shooting call around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived on scene,...
EDMOND, Okla. — It has been two days since Edmond motorcycle officer Sgt. CJ Nelson was hit and killed while on duty. His death was the first in the line of duty for the Edmond Police Department. On Thursday, the man accused of crashing into him made his initial...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – KFOR and First Fidelity Bank are honoring a good Samaritan whose good deed was featured here on KFOR last month. Earlier this summer, News 4 solved a mystery on the banks of a creek near 10th and Villa. Two sisters, Nichole McCoy and Lashone Carter, accidentally drove their car into the […]
OKLAHOMA CITY — Three people were injured during a shooting late Tuesday night in a northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood. Around 11 p.m., a woman called 911 from a Family Dollar parking lot saying she had been shot. Police responded, and she told them she was hit by gunfire and drove to the parking from a neighborhood near Northeast 16th Street just east of Bryant Avenue.
Comments / 0