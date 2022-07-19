ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

UNCW’s Brooks Baldwin drafted by White Sox

By Jake Eichstaedt
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Brooks Baldwin, the CAA Player of the Year, is...

WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW featured in best-selling college guide for 6th straight year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The University of North Carolina Wilmington is one of four UNC System schools featured in the Fiske Guide to Colleges 2023. The guide highlights UNCW’s academic excellence, extensive undergraduate research opportunities, and other high impact learning experiences. UNCW has been featured in the Fiske...
WILMINGTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

Book 'em: Officer's two sons to play in separate World Series

Boiling Spring Lakes police Sgt. Kyle Pszczultkoski has done much to be proud of in his career, including being named Officer of the Year. But last week something occurred that made him even more prideful: His two sons played on Dixie Baseball teams that won state tournaments and qualified for the World Series.
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New trial date scheduled for Town of Holden Beach and man who planned shore-based shark tournament

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY)- WWAY has learned more about the documents filed against the man who planned a shark fishing tournament earlier this month in Brunswick County. A temporary restraining order filed July 13th by the Town of Holden Beach against the owner of Madkingz Tackle Marty Wright who also sponsored the controversial shark fishing tournament, was extended until July 23.
HOLDEN BEACH, NC
FOX8 News

Pizza delivery box leads to prison for North Carolina man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — An accused methamphetamine dealer in North Carolina has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after federal prosecutors say investigators used a pizza delivery box with his address on it to track him down. U.S. Attorney Michael Easley says Jerrell Taylor of Kinston was sentenced...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wilmington, NC
Sports
City
Wilmington, NC
WECT

Eggs Up Grill continues expansion with new location in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Eggs Up Grill continues its expansion in Southeastern North Carolina with a third location beginning construction in Southport. Per an Eggs Up Grill press release, the Southport location began construction on around July 21 and will open for business in early October. They also allude to plans to partner with community organizations like the local Rotary, Moose Lodge and Lions Club.
SOUTHPORT, NC
The News & Observer

Catch a train to Greenville? NCDOT looks at passenger service to smaller NC cities

The N.C. Department of Transportation and planners in Pitt County have begun to study the feasibility of running passenger trains between the Triangle and Greenville. The study is one of several examining whether it makes sense to extend passenger train service to smaller North Carolina cities such as Wilmington, Fayetteville and Asheville. Amtrak helped fuel that interest when its proposal for expanding passenger rail service nationwide, released last summer, included both Wilmington and Asheville as potential destinations.
GREENVILLE, NC
coastalreview.org

Nonprofit leads effort to buy Eagles Island parcel

Unique Spaces to Save, a conservation group based in Chapel Hill, is trying to raise $16 million by the end of the year to acquire more than 80 acres across from downtown Wilmington for conservation and public use. The 83 acres are between Battleship North Carolina and U.S. 17 on...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

$1.14M in grants awarded to NC coastal communities including Topsail and Leland

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management (DCM) is awarding grants to 22 communities for Phase 3 of the Resilient Coastal Communities Program (RCCP). More than $1.14 million dollars will be made available for the completion of Phase 3. “Our...
LELAND, NC
WNCT

Car shortage woes impacting ENC

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The nationwide car shortage is affecting dealerships across the nation and it’s no exception in Eastern North Carolina.  New cars are becoming harder to come by, and this is causing stress not only to customers but to local dealerships as well.    “It’s a new way of doing business,” said Dealer Principal at Parkway […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
saobserver.com

“The White Declaration of Independence”

The racist Confederate statue that was removed from Travis Park in 2017 was planted in the ground during the time of intense white supremacy. The monument was erected in 1899 by the Daughters of the Confederacy who were in contact with white supremacists in other parts of the country. The Office of Historic Preservation said in an 1898 article in the San Antonio Daily Light stated the monument “would likely be the scoff of future generations.” After the move, several liars emerged from the local United Daughters of the Confederacy, who claimed that when the old rickety statue was moved the city damaged it. Their claim was solidly rejected in court, but what is more important is what was going on across the country that prompted racist groups to erect this disgraceful symbol. The cue to their erection symbol looney obsession most likely came from Wilmington, North Carolina.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WECT

A piece of history found in Southeastern NC’s backyard

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - As the saying goes, “One mans trash is another mans treasure.”. In the case of the Cape Fear Explorers, that treasure comes in the form of historical artifacts hidden in southeastern North Carolina. Like a 1700′s blue Russian trade bead found recently in Leland by explorer Jacob O’Briant.
LELAND, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Sandy Ridge Agreement on Tuesday Agenda

Full-time security, on-site management and other safety improvements will be required if the owners of Sandy Ridge Apartments want to stay in business. A consent agreement filed with the courts between Sandy Ridge and the District Attorney’s Office will be discussed by the Whiteville city council Tuesday. City Manager Darren Currie shared the court order with the board in the agenda packet for the upcoming meeting. District Attorney Jon David is expected to update the board on the progress being made by the owners of the complex.
WHITEVILLE, NC
nrcolumbus.com

Arrest reports from July 14 through July 17

Arrest reports from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are public record after an individual is booked in the Columbus County Detention Center. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have a question about these reports, you may call The News Reporter and speak to Thomas Sherrill at 910-642-4104, ext. 2270.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

Local man who once struggled with addiction now is helping his community with the battle

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who once battled with addiction on the streets of Wilmington is now helping people with the same issue. Brent Botros bought a one-way plane ticket to California in 2015. After trips to jail in Wilmington and being addicted to and selling drugs, he had enough. In California, Botros found Tree House Recovery, an organization committed to transforming the lives of addicts differently than most facilities.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sea turtle hospital in Surf City launches an adopt a nest program

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY)– Most people consider themselves a dog or a cat person, but others may be interested in becoming a sea-turtle person. Through the help of the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Surf-City, you can now become the proud parent of a sea-turtle nest.
SURF CITY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Longest Wilmington police chief’s family host visitation after his death

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) -Members from the community and law enforcement gathered at the Wilmington Funeral Chapel to visit the family of the longest serving Wilmington police chief Thursday. Visitors were welcomed to a piper, honor guards and images of former Police Chief Darrell Bruestle projected on the wall. One by...
WILMINGTON, NC

