Mets select Cameron Foster in 14th round of MLB Draft

PHOENIX (AP) — The hapless Washington Nationals made three errors in the field, a mental mistake on defense and a few baserunning miscues that nixed some great scoring opportunities. They won anyway. Wins haven’t come easy for the Nationals this season, so they’ll certainly take the 4-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. It was just their third win in the past 20 games. “It hasn’t been going our way lately,” reliever Kyle Finnegan said. “To get a win like that, where we fight until the last out, great game by both sides, that’s what it’s about.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 26 MINUTES AGO