Boston, MA

Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Considers Xander Bogaerts His Older Brother

By Scott Neville
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is quite grateful to a pair of teammates who are accompanying him at the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday. When asked about how important Xander Bogaerts is to him, the 25-year-old superstar opened up about their relationship....

Boston, MA
