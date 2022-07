If you haven’t been paying attention to COVID lately — and how wonderful has it been to not pay attention to COVID lately — it’s probably time to start. Thirty-two S.C. counties — including Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley — now have high levels of the disease. That’s up from just nine last week, and it means it’s time for most South Carolinians to fall back into the uncomfortable routine that we’ve been trying so hard to forget.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO