ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MD

'This American Dairy Farmer' features Easton cheesemaker

By Jonathan Carter
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44NVP5_0glMnjlk00

EASTON — Offering a glimpse into the lives of hardworking farmers, American Dairy Association North East released a new episode of “This American Dairy Farmer,” a digital series highlighting family, tradition and sustainable food production on local dairy farms.

Comments / 0

Related
Eye On Annapolis

La Marmotta Gelateria Pop-Up Opens At Annapolis Town Center

La Marmotta Gelateria is popping up to serve gelato on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12P – 8P at Annapolis Town Center (in front of True Food Kitchen). La Marmotta Gelateria is a locally owned and operated gelato shop that provides employment opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities. The Gelateria experience aims to help team members realize their full potential and become meaningful contributors. La Marmotta Gelateria teaches these individuals how to make authentic gelato from traditional Italian recipes that use high-quality ingredients and organic, locally sourced milk.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
visitannapolis.org

5 Dock Bars To Visit This Summer

When traveling to Annapolis & Anne Arundel County, waterfront dining is one of the many things to do. There are many spectacular options to choose from with great food with an equally great view. Regardless of where you go, you are guaranteed to have a good time. What is better than great food with an equally scenic view?
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Easton, MD
Business
City
Easton, MD
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Local
Maryland Industry
Local
Maryland Business
Easton, MD
Entertainment
baltimorepositive.com

1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 23 Coming home to the comfort of Costas Inn and the best ‘cake in Dundalk

On the 23rd day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour, Nestor came home to Baltimore County and the legendary deliciousness of Costas Inn in Dundalk. The Triantafilos family has been serving my community for over 50 years and it was my Mom’s favorite place to be on Mother’s Day for fried crab cake, cole slaw and fries. And an ice cold beer to wash it down. The east side comfort of my youth still served perfectly! And even better with a friend like Bill Yerman.
DUNDALK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farmers#Dairy Farms
NBC Washington

Sunflower Fields Return to the DC Area: Where to Enjoy Them

It is summer in the D.C. area, which also means it is sunflower season. Sunflowers are one of the most beloved signs of late summer in the area. Farms in Maryland and Virginia go all out this season, including activities such as sunflower mazes and Instagram-worthy photo opportunities. Visitors and locals alike can take advantage of this special summer tradition.
CHAPTICO, MD
talbotspy.org

Letter to the Editor: Canary in the Colonoscopy Mill

I’m a person who has a mammogram once a year. As part of routine preventative health care, I also have a colonoscopy procedure in accordance with the national standards for frequency. Although only 8% of newly diagnosed cancers are colon cancers, early detection and treatment dramatically reduces death rates. So colonoscopies are very valuable and I would want to continue to have them as recommended.
EASTON, MD
talbotspy.org

Talbot Humane’s Summer Adopt-A-Thon Returns July 30th

In cooperation with the National NBC Universal Clear the Shelters Event going on for August, Talbot Humane is kicking off the month with our annual Adopt-A-Thon. The event to be held on July 30th at the shelter has something for everyone. While the goal is to literally clear the shelter of adoptable pets into loving homes, the team at Talbot Humane have planned food, live music by “Brookletts”, raffles, a misting tent, face painting and more.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Industry
whatsupmag.com

Our Scenic & Historic Rivers: Patuxent River Running Through it All

The Patuxent River flows through Calvert County, Maryland. Photo by Will Parson/Chesapeake Bay Program with aerial support by Southwings. The Patuxent River is the longest and largest river wholly contained within the State of Maryland. It begins on the Piedmont Plateau near the historic town of Mt Airy, which splits itself between Carroll and Frederick counties. The river’s source is also a half-mile from the pond and spring that is also the source of the Patapsco River, which flows east toward urban Baltimore.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
delawaretoday.com

Exceptional Black-Owned Businesses to Support in Delaware

Many business owners of color face disparate challenges. Here are a few black-owned businesses to support in a variety of sectors. Frozen treats such as paletas, gelato and sorbet provided Janine Crawford with the inspiration for small-batch artisan pops made with healthy ingredients. Flavors have included apple pie, coconut cream and strawberry kiwi. Boozy pops are available for adults.
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Shark Caught in Nanticoke River

NANTICOKE, Md.- A Salisbury man caught a young shark in the Nanticoke River last weekend. Will Calpino, who caught the shark on Saturday, said it's not rare for them to be in the Nanticoke River, but it was unexpected. "Originally we thought it was a catfish just because of the...
NANTICOKE, MD
Bay Net

Leonardtown Couple Makes An Appearance On A New Reality TV Show

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Adrian and Elisabeth Young, a couple living in Leonardtown that owns YOUNGMOVEMINTS Child Care, recently starred in the reality television show “The Blox.”. The Blox is a docu-series competition television show produced by MTV featuring entrepreneurs who compete against each other in startup games. The...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
wypr.org

"Ransom Train Wreck"

In 1905, a freight train and a passenger train collided in Western Maryland, killing 26 railroad men. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Delaware State Fair Back in Town for Hottest Week of the Year

HARRINGTON, Del. - It's the hottest week of the year and you know what that means: the Delaware State Fair is back in town. Food won't be the only thing sizzling at the state fair in Harrington this week. Summer is sizzling and fairgoers will feel it as temperatures flirt near 100 degrees. Danny Aguilar, the assistant general manager & director of marketing with the Delaware State Fair, is encouraging fairgoers to bring water and take advantage of cooling spots across the fairgrounds.
HARRINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

All you need to do is look at the weather forecast to know that it's almost time for the 2022 Delaware State Fair. On what always seems to be the hottest week of the year, this year's fair kicks off on Thursday, July 21, and runs through Saturday, July 30, at the state fairgrounds in Harrington.
DELAWARE STATE
The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
880
Followers
946
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

 https://www.stardem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy