'This American Dairy Farmer' features Easton cheesemaker

Anne Arundel brewery wins over supermarkets with military-themed brew
Armed Forces Brewing Company in Pasadena is all about serving – serving in the military and serving up drinks.
Bay Net
Show Your Support For Maryland Farms And Producers During Buy Local Week!
HUGHESVILLE, Md. – The annual statewide Buy Local Challenge (BLC) encourages all Marylanders to support their local farmers and pledge to enjoy at least one Maryland grown product every day during Maryland Buy Local Week, July 22 through July 31, 2022. Created 15 years ago by the Southern Maryland...
La Marmotta Gelateria Pop-Up Opens At Annapolis Town Center
La Marmotta Gelateria is popping up to serve gelato on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12P – 8P at Annapolis Town Center (in front of True Food Kitchen). La Marmotta Gelateria is a locally owned and operated gelato shop that provides employment opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities. The Gelateria experience aims to help team members realize their full potential and become meaningful contributors. La Marmotta Gelateria teaches these individuals how to make authentic gelato from traditional Italian recipes that use high-quality ingredients and organic, locally sourced milk.
visitannapolis.org
5 Dock Bars To Visit This Summer
When traveling to Annapolis & Anne Arundel County, waterfront dining is one of the many things to do. There are many spectacular options to choose from with great food with an equally great view. Regardless of where you go, you are guaranteed to have a good time. What is better than great food with an equally scenic view?
baltimorepositive.com
1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 23 Coming home to the comfort of Costas Inn and the best ‘cake in Dundalk
On the 23rd day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour, Nestor came home to Baltimore County and the legendary deliciousness of Costas Inn in Dundalk. The Triantafilos family has been serving my community for over 50 years and it was my Mom’s favorite place to be on Mother’s Day for fried crab cake, cole slaw and fries. And an ice cold beer to wash it down. The east side comfort of my youth still served perfectly! And even better with a friend like Bill Yerman.
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant Buffets in Maryland
If you’re looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience it’s about time you visited one of these eight highly-rated buffets in Maryland. Whether you like classic American comfort food or Asian cuisine, you’ll be sure to find your new favorite restaurant on this list.
Wbaltv.com
Fast-growing mobile burger business, Fuzzies, to open headquarters in Harford County
FOREST HILL, Md. — Fuzzies, the burger pop-up and food truck with a retro flair, will put down roots with a new headquarters, production facility and retail space in Harford County. Josh Vecchiolla, a founder of the heretofore mobile business, said he recently signed a lease for 2,200 square...
WBOC
Travels With Charlie: Battle of Caulk's Field
WBOC's Charles Paparella visited the historical marker in Kent County, Maryland, which is the site of a battle fought in the War of 1812. (Previously aired on August 27, 2018)
NBC Washington
Sunflower Fields Return to the DC Area: Where to Enjoy Them
It is summer in the D.C. area, which also means it is sunflower season. Sunflowers are one of the most beloved signs of late summer in the area. Farms in Maryland and Virginia go all out this season, including activities such as sunflower mazes and Instagram-worthy photo opportunities. Visitors and locals alike can take advantage of this special summer tradition.
Bay Net
Maryland Waterman Becomes A TikTok Sensation Working On The Chesapeake
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. – A waterman and crabber from Anne Arundel County has become a minor TikTok celebrity after posting his work along the Chesapeake Bay. Luke McFadden, a 26-year-old businessman, started working on a ship crew when he was just 12 years old and started manning his own ship when he was 18.
talbotspy.org
Letter to the Editor: Canary in the Colonoscopy Mill
I’m a person who has a mammogram once a year. As part of routine preventative health care, I also have a colonoscopy procedure in accordance with the national standards for frequency. Although only 8% of newly diagnosed cancers are colon cancers, early detection and treatment dramatically reduces death rates. So colonoscopies are very valuable and I would want to continue to have them as recommended.
talbotspy.org
Talbot Humane’s Summer Adopt-A-Thon Returns July 30th
In cooperation with the National NBC Universal Clear the Shelters Event going on for August, Talbot Humane is kicking off the month with our annual Adopt-A-Thon. The event to be held on July 30th at the shelter has something for everyone. While the goal is to literally clear the shelter of adoptable pets into loving homes, the team at Talbot Humane have planned food, live music by “Brookletts”, raffles, a misting tent, face painting and more.
whatsupmag.com
Our Scenic & Historic Rivers: Patuxent River Running Through it All
The Patuxent River flows through Calvert County, Maryland. Photo by Will Parson/Chesapeake Bay Program with aerial support by Southwings. The Patuxent River is the longest and largest river wholly contained within the State of Maryland. It begins on the Piedmont Plateau near the historic town of Mt Airy, which splits itself between Carroll and Frederick counties. The river’s source is also a half-mile from the pond and spring that is also the source of the Patapsco River, which flows east toward urban Baltimore.
delawaretoday.com
Exceptional Black-Owned Businesses to Support in Delaware
Many business owners of color face disparate challenges. Here are a few black-owned businesses to support in a variety of sectors. Frozen treats such as paletas, gelato and sorbet provided Janine Crawford with the inspiration for small-batch artisan pops made with healthy ingredients. Flavors have included apple pie, coconut cream and strawberry kiwi. Boozy pops are available for adults.
WBOC
Shark Caught in Nanticoke River
NANTICOKE, Md.- A Salisbury man caught a young shark in the Nanticoke River last weekend. Will Calpino, who caught the shark on Saturday, said it's not rare for them to be in the Nanticoke River, but it was unexpected. "Originally we thought it was a catfish just because of the...
Bay Net
Leonardtown Couple Makes An Appearance On A New Reality TV Show
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Adrian and Elisabeth Young, a couple living in Leonardtown that owns YOUNGMOVEMINTS Child Care, recently starred in the reality television show “The Blox.”. The Blox is a docu-series competition television show produced by MTV featuring entrepreneurs who compete against each other in startup games. The...
wypr.org
"Ransom Train Wreck"
In 1905, a freight train and a passenger train collided in Western Maryland, killing 26 railroad men. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
WBOC
Delaware State Fair Back in Town for Hottest Week of the Year
HARRINGTON, Del. - It's the hottest week of the year and you know what that means: the Delaware State Fair is back in town. Food won't be the only thing sizzling at the state fair in Harrington this week. Summer is sizzling and fairgoers will feel it as temperatures flirt near 100 degrees. Danny Aguilar, the assistant general manager & director of marketing with the Delaware State Fair, is encouraging fairgoers to bring water and take advantage of cooling spots across the fairgrounds.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
All you need to do is look at the weather forecast to know that it's almost time for the 2022 Delaware State Fair. On what always seems to be the hottest week of the year, this year's fair kicks off on Thursday, July 21, and runs through Saturday, July 30, at the state fairgrounds in Harrington.
nypressnews.com
D.C. Cardinal limits ‘traditional’ Latin Mass to three parishes, cuts long-term favorite
Cardinal Wilton Gregory, head of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., said Friday only three “non-parochial” churches will be allowed to offer the Traditional Latin Mass after Sept. 21. One of the more prominent locations for the ritual taken from the 1962 Roman Missal, St. Mary Mother...
