Abilene State Park pool opens for weekends, with advance admission tickets advised

By Laura Gutschke, Abilene Reporter-News
 5 days ago

The Abilene State Park pool has opened for Fridays through Sundays, with swim times divided into two sessions.

Park visitors are advised to purchase park entrance fees and pool admission wristbands in advance online, according to a social media update.

Because of limited staffing, the pool swim sessions are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.

To purchase park entry fee and pool wristbands in advance, go to texasstateparks.reserveamerica.com and click on the “Interested in” button and scroll until seeing “Tours & Tickets.”

The park entry fee is $5 for ages 13 and older. Pool wristbands are $2 for ages 13 and older and $1 for ages 12 and younger.

Park and pool entry fees also can be purchased the day of visit at park headquarters, but there’s no guarantee that pool tickets will be available.

The pool will be open until Aug. 14.

Because of a backorder for replacement parts, the pool did not open at the end of May or beginning of June as usual.

