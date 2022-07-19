ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Sharon Heights home is a safe place to discuss current events, local topics

By Gary Seman Jr., ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 5 days ago

CORRECTIONS: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified Dave Jones' occupation. He is a retired social work assistant and recreation therapist. Also, the couple do not "invite" people but "welcome" them, according to Jones. In addition, Joyce Jones owns a home-baking business called Mom's Vintage Sweets.

It might be where Dave and Joyce Jones live, but by and large, they consider their house a community space.

Residents regularly drop by for "Cinnamon Roll Sundays" and "Wine Wednesdays" to discuss current events and neighborhood topics, such as what's to be done with the deer that inhabit their Sharon Heights neighborhood, a bedroom community south of Morse Road in the Clintonville area.

"Our door is always open," Joyce Jones said.

"Conceptually, we welcome people," Dave Jones said. "We do not invite people."

He said the community gatherings started when the couple would sit out front and wave at passersby.

More and more people stopped and started a discussion. "Driveway movies," held outdoors throughout the summer, also are done on a welcoming basis – no reservations necessary.

"Our neighborhood is a fabulous neighborhood," Joyce Jones. "By nature, they're lively, interesting and educated."

Partisan politics are rarely discussed, but contentious current events are.

However, seldom do they devolve into an argument and even less often do visitors leave with hard feelings, Joyce Jones said.

"People have formed new relationships as a result," she said.

At times, individuals drop by to visit.

The Joneses have lived in their neighborhood for more than 20 years.

Dave Jones, 77, is a retired social work assistant and recreation therapist who's involved with the Sports Car Club of America.

Joyce Jones, 68, is a retired occupational therapist who runs a home-baking business called Mom's Vintage Sweets.

Over the years, the couple have expressed their thoughts by putting out signs in their front yard, which has made them targets of generally polite critics.

In one instance, someone taped a message on the other side of the sign, explaining another point of view. The Joneses took that message and displayed it for the neighborhood to see.

Another time, one of their signs was stolen. An out-of-towner caught wind of the story and offered to build them another one, while saying he vehemently disagreed with their positions.

"Our yard is a comfortable space," Joyce Jones said.

She said she hopes their message of hospitality and the desire to hold a community forum spreads.

"I'd like other people to do it in their neighborhoods," she said.

BJ White, a Sharon Heights resident and District 9 representative of the Clintonville Area Commission, called the Joneses "beautiful human beings."

"I've always known them to be good neighbors, to cultivate a community that encourages camaraderie between neighbors. They just love people."

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: Sharon Heights home is a safe place to discuss current events, local topics

