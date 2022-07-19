ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Why Will Rogers is competing for starting QB despite Mike Leach calling him Heisman candidate

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HBECf_0glMmmS800

ATLANTA — Mike Leach was quick to check boxes off his SEC Media Days bingo card Tuesday. The Mississippi State football coach expressed his hatred for ties and the creator of the accessory, he declined to make an opening statement and he went on a tangent about Netflix recommendations.

But among his viral moments, he didn’t mince words when it came to Will Rogers — particularly when asked if the Mississippi State quarterback is a Heisman candidate.

“I think so,” Leach said. “He led the SEC in passing. If that was so easy, everybody would do it. Of course, he played in the toughest conference.”

Yet four minutes later in his meeting with local reporters before taking the main stage, Leach said sophomore Sawyer Robertson could be Mississippi State’s starter.

“You always have a chance,” Leach said. “You’ve got to earn it, go out there and battle away. That’s why they have camp, and that’s why they have competition.”

DANCING COACHES: Mike Leach discusses Brian Kelly's dance moves

REALIGNMENT: Leach would rather play Oklahoma, Texas than Auburn, Alabama

MIKE LEACH'S SEC PLAN: Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach on SEC realignment: 'They oughta let me handle that'

There’s plenty of coach-speak within those comments. Rogers will be under center for the Bulldogs just as he was last season after allegedly competing with Chance Lovertich in the preseason.

But his comments bode well for the future at a position pivotal to Leach’s success in Starkville.

Cam Newton led Auburn to a national title. Do you remember his replacement? Joe Burrow led LSU to the top. His coach was fired two seasons later.

Mississippi State, which proved its commitment to Leach with a two-year contract extension this month , cannot rely on a successful quarterback occasionally coming through. Leach needs a consistent stream of talent, and Robertson’s development is the first step. Behind him, Leach says freshman Braedyn Locke is also pushing.

“They keep getting better,” Leach said.

There’s a mental aspect to competition that Leach doesn’t speak on but is aware of. Without competition, there comes complacency.

Rogers broke numerous single-season passing records for Mississippi State and isn’t far from knocking off notable career records. But he is a three-star prospect who lacks eye-popping arm talent and loses a rock in Charles Cross protecting his blindside.

Wide receiver Austin Williams echoed Leach’s belief that Rogers, his roommate, was worthy of taking the Heisman Trophy from Alabama’s Bryce Young.

As a sixth-year player, though, Williams knows the value of Leach not naming a starter in July.

“It’s awesome, honestly,” Williams said. “That’s what you want out of a really good, competitive team. You want layers. You want depth. You want the guys behind him pushing other guys.”

Leach’s decision to not bring Rogers to the conference’s annual media frenzy will keep him from getting attention often needed for Heisman recognition or All-SEC voting, but it’s a reflection of Leach’s desire to keep the quarterback from being the lone spokesperson for a program.

It’s a move performed all but twice at Leach’s previous stops and perhaps kept players such as Kliff Kingsbury, B.J. Symons, Sonny Cumbie and Graham Harrell away from attention despite leading the nation in passing yards five times in seven seasons.

If history repeats itself, Leach will take smaller media attention in exchange for a stretch of Mississippi State quarterbacks reaching similar heights.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3 .

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Why Will Rogers is competing for starting QB despite Mike Leach calling him Heisman candidate

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Williams
Person
Graham Harrell
Person
Will Rogers
Person
Sonny Cumbie
Person
Cam Newton
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy