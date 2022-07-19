Why Will Rogers is competing for starting QB despite Mike Leach calling him Heisman candidate

ATLANTA — Mike Leach was quick to check boxes off his SEC Media Days bingo card Tuesday. The Mississippi State football coach expressed his hatred for ties and the creator of the accessory, he declined to make an opening statement and he went on a tangent about Netflix recommendations.

But among his viral moments, he didn’t mince words when it came to Will Rogers — particularly when asked if the Mississippi State quarterback is a Heisman candidate.

“I think so,” Leach said. “He led the SEC in passing. If that was so easy, everybody would do it. Of course, he played in the toughest conference.”

Yet four minutes later in his meeting with local reporters before taking the main stage, Leach said sophomore Sawyer Robertson could be Mississippi State’s starter.

“You always have a chance,” Leach said. “You’ve got to earn it, go out there and battle away. That’s why they have camp, and that’s why they have competition.”

There’s plenty of coach-speak within those comments. Rogers will be under center for the Bulldogs just as he was last season after allegedly competing with Chance Lovertich in the preseason.

But his comments bode well for the future at a position pivotal to Leach’s success in Starkville.

Cam Newton led Auburn to a national title. Do you remember his replacement? Joe Burrow led LSU to the top. His coach was fired two seasons later.

Mississippi State, which proved its commitment to Leach with a two-year contract extension this month , cannot rely on a successful quarterback occasionally coming through. Leach needs a consistent stream of talent, and Robertson’s development is the first step. Behind him, Leach says freshman Braedyn Locke is also pushing.

“They keep getting better,” Leach said.

There’s a mental aspect to competition that Leach doesn’t speak on but is aware of. Without competition, there comes complacency.

Rogers broke numerous single-season passing records for Mississippi State and isn’t far from knocking off notable career records. But he is a three-star prospect who lacks eye-popping arm talent and loses a rock in Charles Cross protecting his blindside.

Wide receiver Austin Williams echoed Leach’s belief that Rogers, his roommate, was worthy of taking the Heisman Trophy from Alabama’s Bryce Young.

As a sixth-year player, though, Williams knows the value of Leach not naming a starter in July.

“It’s awesome, honestly,” Williams said. “That’s what you want out of a really good, competitive team. You want layers. You want depth. You want the guys behind him pushing other guys.”

Leach’s decision to not bring Rogers to the conference’s annual media frenzy will keep him from getting attention often needed for Heisman recognition or All-SEC voting, but it’s a reflection of Leach’s desire to keep the quarterback from being the lone spokesperson for a program.

It’s a move performed all but twice at Leach’s previous stops and perhaps kept players such as Kliff Kingsbury, B.J. Symons, Sonny Cumbie and Graham Harrell away from attention despite leading the nation in passing yards five times in seven seasons.

If history repeats itself, Leach will take smaller media attention in exchange for a stretch of Mississippi State quarterbacks reaching similar heights.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3 .

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Why Will Rogers is competing for starting QB despite Mike Leach calling him Heisman candidate