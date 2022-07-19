Megan Degenfelder

Age: 33

Political Party: Republican

Education: Casper Natrona County High School / University of Wyoming, BS Economics, BA Political Science, Minor Mandarin / Beijing University of International Business & Economics, Masters Economics

Prior Political Experience: Cheyenne Republican Precinct Committeewoman / Previously appointed by Superintendent Jillian Balow as Chief Policy Officer for WY Department of Education

Why Did You Decide To Run For This Position: As a product of Wyoming’s public school system and the University of Wyoming, I was able to build a successful life and career here in my home state. I am running for State Superintendent to ensure that our future generations have just as many, if not more, opportunities to build a future in Wyoming. Having experience both within education and in the private sector, I see incredible partnership opportunities amongst education stakeholders. I am running because I am deeply rooted in Wyoming and I am passionate about its future.

What Makes You Qualified For This Elected Office: In addition to being a product of Wyoming’s public education system and having earned a master’s degree in economics, I have built a career both in education and in the private sector. In education, I served under previous Superintendent Jillian Balow in the cabinet position of Chief Policy Officer. I oversaw multiple divisions, including standards & assessment, accountability, and the Hathaway scholarship, as well as a $30 million budget and 25-person staff. During this time, I made meaningful budget reductions, consolidated staff and partnered with the Legislature to update the state’s educational “basket of goods” for the first time in 20 years to include computer science. I also come with years of experience in the coal and oil and gas industries, working in government and regulatory affairs to fight back against the federal government and harmful regulations. With experience living in several different communities across the state, I also know that decision making is best left to the local level.

How Do You Believe You Differ From Your Opponents: As a lifelong Wyoming resident, I understand the Wyoming way of life and the uniqueness of our individual communities. I am deeply rooted here, and I believe with that comes a tremendous amount of accountability. I also bring experience both in education and in the private sector, which will allow me to bridge the gap between education stakeholders across the state.

What Are Your Priorities Should You Be Elected Discuss Your Platform:

1) Empowering parents to have a voice and be involved in their child’s education.

2) Partnering with industry to ensure Wyoming’s education system is nimble enough to meet the needs of the future workforce.

3) Ensuring Wyoming students are growing up with a love for American and the ideals of innovation, free-thinking and hard work.

4) Improving K-3 literacy rates.

5) Cutting bureaucracy in education by getting government and political agendas out of the way so Wyoming’s great teachers can do what they do best—teach.

What Do You Consider The State Superintendents Role In Wyoming K-12 Public Education To Be: The Superintendent maintains general supervision of K-12 public education, working with local school boards who are duly elected officials administering the state block grant. I believe the role of the Superintendent is to bridge the gap between all education stakeholders across the state, from students and parents to teachers, elected officials and workforce leaders, and ensure their voices are heard. Based on the voices of constituents, the Superintendent must lead the vision to improve K-12 education across the state. In addition to the role in education, the Superintendent serves on various boards including the State Land Board and State Loan and Investment Board, which manage development on 4.2million acres of state land and set investment policy for the state’s $25billion portfolio, both of which help fund schools.

Are You Satisfied With The Current K-12 Education System In Wyoming Why Or Why Not: As a product of Wyoming’s public education system, I believe strongly in its success and the need to continue to work to ensure our education system is nimble enough to best prepare students for successful futures and jobs. In order to do so, we must address the teacher shortage, improve literacy rates before third grade, partner with local industries to prepare students for the current workplace, provide as many options and career pathways to students and parents as possible, and keep government out of the classroom, from radical political agendas to burdensome reporting and requirements, so we can focus on what is most important- educating our kids.

What Is Your Stance On School Choice: In all areas of education, I believe the more choices for students and parents, the better. We have hardly scratched the surface when it comes to school choice in Wyoming. In fact, I grew up in one of the only communities that allows for school choice within a district. We have an opportunity in Wyoming to increase choices within public schools and beyond, including options in charter schools, private schools, religious schools and homeschooling. We can and we will provide greater choices in education while still maintaining a high-quality education to every single student in the state. A student’s future should not be based on their zip code. As Superintendent I will be a champion for school choice.

Do You Support Protecting The Rights Of Lgbtq Students If So How Would You Go About Doing So: No student should ever be discriminated upon--period. As Superintendent, I will continue to support districts working directly with parents and students to meet individual student needs.

Do You Think The States K-12 Schools Are Adequately Funded If Not How Would You Help Advocate For More Funding For Them: Wyoming’s founding fathers prioritized education in the state’s constitution, as interpreted by the “Campbell decisions.” Unless the Legislature makes changes to the constitution, they must fund the statutorily established “basket of goods” at and adequate and equitable amount. While the Superintendent cannot vote on education funding, they can work within the state agency to achieve cost reductions and reduce administrative requirements of the districts. I do believe there are additional efficiencies possible in education funding and that the state should prioritize funding as closely to the classroom as possible, with students and teachers, rather than state agencies or central administration.

Do You Believe Wyomings K-12 Schools Are As Safe As They Can Be If Not What Do You Propose Be Done To Make Them Safer: Our children and teachers deserve to feel safe when they enter a school building. While we have been very fortunate in Wyoming to have had so many school buildings built in the last ten years with single-point entry and improved building security, we cannot become complacent with our facilities. Additionally, I will advocate for every school district to have a Threat Assessment Team, as recommended by the US Department of Homeland Security. These teams meet regularly and include membership from local law enforcement, parents, teachers and other leaders. Every school district in Wyoming is unique and different, and decisions need to be made based on individual community needs.

What Skills Should Students Have As They Graduate From High School Do You Think Wyoming Students Have Those Skills If Not What Would You Do To Change The System: At the end of the day, we want our students to be good citizens with good jobs. Students should graduate with core academic knowledge, particularly reading and math skills; skills needed to be successful in the workforce, from certification and job training to soft skills; and awareness of citizenry and basic living skills from understanding our American democracy to personal finances. The State Board of Education is currently working to develop “Profile of a Graduate” which includes this overarching concept of necessary knowledge and skills. Of course, this work cannot all fall on teachers alone and we must work together as a community, engaging with parents and the workforce community to ensure our graduates are leaving high school prepared for the future. We have made great strides as it relates to overall student readiness and access to career and training pathways for students. However, we can always better prepare our students for their future. The world and workforce needs are always changing, and our education system in Wyoming must be nimble enough to respond. We do so by partnering with the workforce and industry and providing as many options and career technical education and pathways as possible for students and parents.

If Elected What Priorities Would You Bring To Boards Like The State Loan And Investment Board And The State Land Board: The State Land Board manages around 4.2 million acres of state land, allocated by the federal government to support public schools. I am a strong supporter of multiple use on state land and maximizing both revenue and stewardship. In addition to the fiduciary responsibility to maximize revenue, the State Land Board must also maintain these lands in perpetuity, for the use of future generations to come. Coming from a 6-generation Wyoming agriculture family and working in the mineral industry, I understand first-hand the importance of balancing the uses of state land. The State Loan and Investment Board sets policy for the state’s roughly $25 billion investment portfolio, and interest and earnings off this portfolio generate the 2nd largest revenue stream to the state’s general fund. As Superintendent I will advocate for sound investment policy and ensure the state’s loan programs are supporting local communities, not picking and choosing winners and losers in the private sector.

What Other Information Would You Like Voters To Know About You: I love Wyoming. I am deeply rooted here and have built a career and life here and spent decades giving back to our great communities. I currently serve as vice chair of WY Agriculture in the Classroom, on the executive committee of WY Taxpayers Association, as a board member of WY Women’s Foundation and as volunteer coach for the University of Wyoming women’s rugby team. I am an active member of my church and the Cheyenne Trap & Skeet Club.