Major League Baseball's 2022 Draft drew to a close on Tuesday after three days, 20 rounds and 616 picks. The action all started on Sunday, when the Baltimore Orioles selected Jackson Holliday, Matt's son and an Oklahoma prep shortstop, with the No. 1 pick. The draft has since featured its trademark amount of shockers, including when the Texas Rangers chose former Vanderbilt right-hander Kumar Rocker with the No. 3 pick, throwing boards into disarray.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO